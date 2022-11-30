Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer provided the City Council with an update on the Department’s news and status on Nov. 3, including progress on obtaining door locks and the status of community events.
Previously, Fullmer informed the council he would work with Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires to secure some funding for new door locks at the Police Station through homeland security grants.
On Oct. 24 the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved $12,797 in funding from the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) to the Rigby Police which would go toward paying for new door locks and new security cameras.
Altogether, the bids presented at the board meeting totaled $14,300, meaning the police department would need to pay approximately $1,500 out-of-pocket for the new equipment.
While the county approved the money’s allocation, Fullmer reported to the council there were a couple other approvals he required before he could move forward with the purchases.
Since the Police Department building is over 100 years old, he stated, he needed an approval to replace the door locks from an Historical Society in Boise. He also was awaiting an approval from FEMA on the funds.
Fullmer reported Trick or Treat Mainstreet went smoothly. He stated the police enforced different barricades on Short Street and Fremont to divert traffic and reduce the number of U-turns during the event.
Councilwoman Aliza King reported to have seen an estimated four to five thousand people at the event and thanked Fullmer and the Council for their assistance in the event.
Fullmer then stated he was now working with Rigby Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Anderson to stage the Christmas Light Parade and Midnight Madness which are planned for Dec. 2.
Fullmer also reported he had completed the paperwork requested by Golden Valley Natural, who had offered to sponsor a K-9 unit for the police department.
At a previous council meeting, Fullmer presented the option to the council as a great opportunity. This K-9 sponsorship would cover the expenses associated with a dog, including training for the animal and the handler, veterinarian fees, equipment and outfitting.
This was an opportunity the council expressed enthusiasm for, requesting he follow through in completing the necessary paperwork.
“I sent all the paperwork we could come up with, with prices for everything,” he responded. “We have not heard back.”
