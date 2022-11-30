Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer provided the City Council with an update on the Department’s news and status on Nov. 3, including progress on obtaining door locks and the status of community events.

Previously, Fullmer informed the council he would work with Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires to secure some funding for new door locks at the Police Station through homeland security grants.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.