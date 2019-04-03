Rigby Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry introduced a new codes and an amendment to a current ordinance to the Rigby City Council March 21 that she says are needed to assure that organized growth occurs.
The new codes include adding an R-Ranch Zone to the city zones as well as developing a historical downtown overlay zone.
R-Ranch Zone
The purpose of the proposed ordinance is: to encourage the continuance of areas which are characterized by large and very large lots and parcels of sufficient size to accommodate one single dwelling unit and limited agricultural uses, including animal husbandry. The zone is generally intended for rural residential areas which were previously developed in the county and for those new build subdivisions in the Area of Impact that embrace the rural feel of larger lots and limited agricultural use.
Parry said there is not a maximum size requirement to be zoned R-Ranch, but the property must be at least two acres.
According to a copy of the proposed ordinance, the following uses are permitted: general farm horticulture, home occupation, limited horticulture, personal wireless facilities, private swimming pools, temporary produce roadside stands, existing single-family dwellings and new single-family detached dwellings.
Parry said a benefit of the ordinance is that if an agricultural area is annexed, the homeowners could still operate their farm or ranch. The city currently has two types of zoning, commercial and residential.
“We embrace our rural heritage, and that is was the R-Ranch is primarily about,” she said.
After looking over the proposed ordinance, Councilman Doug Burke questioned if the ordinance should be reviewed by the county.
“Is this something we need to run by the county before we do any adoption?” he asked.
The council however informed him that adding a city zone has nothing to do with the county.
“This has nothing to do with the county,” Councilman Benson Taylor said.
Because this was the first time the council had seen the ordinance, they requested that they table a decision until they can read it over and suggest any possible changes.
Amending Planned Unit Development Pre-application meetings
The proposed amendment would be added clarification to the city’s pre-application meeting subsection.
It currently states, “the developer shall meet with the Administrator prior to the submission of the preliminary development plan. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss early and informally the purpose and effect of this Title and the criteria and standards contained herein, and to familiarize the developer with the Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision Ordinance and such other plans and ordinances as deemed appropriate.”
Parry suggested, with Mayor Jason Richardson’s guidance, adding a section following “criteria and standards contained herein” that would read: with an emphasis on design review for character, identity and architectural and siting variation, including the required amenities and open spaces/common areas, architectural styles, harmonious use of materials, Fire/EMS safety requirements, storm water retention requirements, design features, landscaping plans, protective covenants, maintenance plans for the land, and all other requirements listed City ordinance 10-11.
Since Richardson was not present during the meeting, the council tabled the matter.