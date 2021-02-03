Several Rigby city council members expressed concerns over Mayor Jason Richardson’s wishes to make himself the council liaison with the Rigby Police Department at their meeting Jan. 21.
Councilwoman Aliza King was acting as the liaison and stated that she would like to stay in that position and not allow Richardson to take over, citing concerns and wanting to continue to build a relationship with the department.
Councilman Douglas Burke stated that he believes King should stay on as the liaison with the police department as the mayor already meets with Police Chief Sam Tower on a weekly basis.
“Each council member has their own assignments and everyone does a wonderful job with all the department heads,” Burke said in an interview after the meeting. “If a concern needs to be brought up to the council, it gets addressed quicker with the city council through the liaisons. Council members are also more available to meet with different people from their assignments as opposed to just once a week with one person.”
Following King and Burke’s statements, Richardson said that appointments were made by the mayor, himself.
City attorney Robin Dunn chimed in to state that the code is clear on what the mayor can do and that these appointments are one of his total functions. Dunn also stated though that this puts him in a difficult position because he represents the council and the mayor.
In the past, according to Dunn, while the mayor does have authority on this, the common approach has been to ask councilmembers what their preferences are with the nominations.
“Mayor, do you want to use your authority to trump everyone or do you want to listen to everyone,” Dunn asked. “That’s your prerogative.”
Richardson responded that he was mainly interested in where each members’ interests are but that he was going to focus on the police department. He also stated that he did understand the concern though.
“I do have concern,” King stated after the mayor’s comments. “Especially where I feel retaliated against, especially because I brought to light concerns. It was told that you would remove me in the very beginning after bringing this [the concerns] to light. You told Sam Tower. So it was already a decision way beforehand.”
The city council held an executive session regarding the police department several weeks ago and any concerns that have been previously discussed have not been disclosed to the public or The Jefferson Star.
In response to King’s comment that she feels that this is retaliation for bringing up concerns within the department, another council member stated, “He’s the mayor. [He’ll] do what he wants anyway. He’s proven that in the past,” according to the city council meeting recording.
Councilwoman Becky Harrison stated that she also had concerns but that just because a council member wasn’t necessarily assigned to the department, that didn’t mean they could no longer be involved regarding concerns with it.
Burke chimed in again and said that he also had an issue with Richardson and Tower telling King that she couldn’t have another person with her in any meetings with the department, whether that be for safety or accountability.
“Here I’m thinking, with the problems that we’ve had, let’s... I mean we’re just sweeping things under the rug,” Burke said in the meeting.
In a phone interview after the city council meeting, Burke said, “I think Aliza should be the liaison. I think it’s good to have that extra perspective. With him already meeting with the chief once a week, I think a liaison should be able to meet and address other issues, not just with the chief.”
Burke stated that his other big issue was with the mayor telling King that she couldn’t have someone with her in meetings.
“I felt that was wrong,” he said. “If someone is uncomfortable, they should be able to have someone go with them. That’s a concern for safety. The mayor sometimes talks down to the ladies on the council and it’s not right. I want him to know I support what they do.”
Richardson then tried to suggest moving the meeting into an Executive Session on the matter, at the possibility of talking about personnel issues.
“I guess I would like to better understand why you feel the need to be the liaison with the police department,” Harrison said to Richardson.
Richardson again suggested going into an Executive Session and Harrison stated that the reason didn’t need to be personal if the reasoning wasn’t personal.
“Just this year, I think it be best if I focus on that,” Richardson said. “Refocus on getting out there with officers, meeting with chief, going over code and policy. It’s my responsibility already instead of making appointments.”
Harrison then responded that in addition to his responsibilities, it was the responsibility of all council members to ensure that the police department runs correctly.
Burke restated his position that if the mayor is meeting with the chief once a week, that should be sufficient and that it would be good to keep King as a liaison with the department because of the relationships she has there. Burke also stated that things have improved and operations have become smoother since her work with the department.
“Why rock the boat,” he concluded.
According to City Clerk Dave Swager, the positions have been changed and King is no longer a liaison with the police department following the discussion.
Richardson stated later in an interview with The Jefferson Star that the mayor can assign participation to committees but that the position of a police department liaison did not exist. He did say that the council as the legislative body can create that position and that he only has the power to appoint people to positions, not create them.
“It absolutely existed,” King said when asked about the position. “Former council member Blake Davis was the liaison and when he moved out of city boundaries and left the council, I took over for him. It’s good to know that the council can create that position though apparently.”
When asked if he felt that his move to take over as contact was the best decision with the concerns raised by several council members, Richardson said he doesn’t think any of the concerns reached a level of needing to be addressed.
On King’s work with the department, Richardson said that she’s done a great job as a council member and that she’s a very productive member but that he thinks more training needs to be done with the council on what it means to be a liaison to avoid any mistakes.
According to Richardson, mistakes have been made and that’s part of why the change took place, stating that he previously tried to take “corrective actions” and share concerns.
“She mentioned that (retaliation) to me, [that’s] not at all what’s going on,” Richardson said. “That’s not how it went down. There was a lot of stuff said in that meeting that I didn’t know where it was coming from. I never told Sam Tower I was removing her.”
King said she’s ultimately disappointed with how the meeting went because she’s so passionate about working with the police department.
“There are some things I would’ve liked to see finished,” King said. “I wanted to stay to make sure I finished the things I was passionate about and making sure that was done, but I guess the Mayor felt like he can deal with things himself. I put my full heart in everything I do. I got into city council because I wanted to advocate for everybody. I feel like with accountability and other things, relationships will be strengthened with a liaison.”
King stated again that she wishes the meeting went differently and that she will still be working with the police department on an urban renewal project. In her position with Planning and Zoning, she will continue to give her assignments her best.