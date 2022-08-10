Council tables Southgate Annexation

After several public hearings regarding the annexation with new zone designations of land owned by Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC, the Rigby City Council has elected to table the annexation for the land along 460 N and Rigby Lake Drive until major adjustments can be made to the proposed zones.
The city council chose to table the annexation following a public hearing held at their August 4 meeting, despite calls from developer Brad Pickett to make a final decision that night.
“At some point, we’re going to have to figure it out,” Pickett said, telling the council he would prefer to work with them to make minor changes and have the council accept it, or deny it.
The zoning plan presented to the council was the third plan created for the Southgate and Accelerated development. Pickett’s plan included 8.8 acres of R-1 lots, 18.48 acres of commercial zoning, 5.7 acres of R-2 and 24.2 acres of high-density R-3 lots.
This plan, Pickett stated, was not his favorite plan, and preferred for the council to accept the previous plan if at all possible.
His previous zoning plan, which was not recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, proposed 28.98 acres of commercial zoning, 5.89 acres of R-2 and 22.51 acres of R-3. This plan, presented to the PZC on May 12 was tabled. The developer was asked at the time to redo their proposal and take into mind the concerns of the public and citizens residing in the effected area.
At the time, the PZC asked the plan be redone and brought back to them in the interest of being a good neighbor.
“I feel like we were coerced into Plan B,” Pickett said to the council, referring to the plan recommended to them by the PZC on June 9. “Plan B is not my first choice. We were forced into it.”
He said he believed the first plan would ultimately be better for the community. According to Pickett, there is a need for more commercial developments in Rigby and stated his tentative concept would be to add a grocery store, a couple restaurant pads and a walkable strip mall in those commercial zones.
The council’s August 4 decision came following testimonies from various community members who are against the proposed zoning. Rebecca Jones, Marie McLean, Brent Butikofer, who have spoken out against the developer’s plan at every previous hearing, commented alongside their neighbors regarding the developer’s “poor planning.”
Several community members brought up points such as traffic congestion which already exists along the Annis Highway and Rigby Lake Drive, overcrowding in the local schools, concerns regarding property values and the possible safety issue for children along the roads.
“You need to figure out how you’re going to flow that traffic,” Butikofer said.
Other speakers suggested the city work with Jefferson County, as the roads in question are under the jurisdiction of both municipalities and are already feeling the effects of heavy traffic.
Councilwoman Aliza King later stated there is a traffic study currently in the works to help identify the needs of the city roads. Mayor Richard Datwyler added that Jefferson County is in the process of starting road improvements for the Annis Highway.
According to Pickett, the concerns brought up by the citizens, such as the roads, schools and traffic, are concerns every city in America has. He conceded that the concerns are valid, but that the growth in the area is necessary regardless.
“I’m trying to provide a nice product,” he said.
Following the public hearing, Councilwoman Becky Harrison stated she did not like the plan presented, but that she did recognize the need to bring commercial projects into Rigby. Harrison also stated her belief that R-3 high-density housing in the proposed area does not align with the city’s comprehensive plan.
“I can’t, in good conscience approve that much R-3,” Harrison said.
More commercial, however, does align with the comprehensive plan, she stated. She suggested the developers increase the commercial acreage and significantly reduce or eliminate the R-3 in their proposal, a suggestion which was met with various degrees of approval from the audience.
According to Pickett, however, his development plan would not work without R-3, as commercial businesses require a lot of “rooftops” in order to consider opening stores in an area.
Rigby City Attorney Robin Dunn advised the council to either approve the annexation, approve with minor changes, table and revise the plan or outright deny it. He stated approving the previous plan, though still legal, would leave the city open for litigation, as would approving the current plan after making major changes.
With that in mind, the council moved to table the annexation in order to work with the developer and City Planner Ione Hansen in creating zones for the land which they believe would make sense for Rigby’s growth and align with the comprehensive plan.
“If we table it, it’s because we don’t like it and we want to make major changes,” Harrison said. “We don’t want to outright deny it.”
A special work meeting was scheduled on August 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.