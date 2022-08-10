Council tables Southgate Annexation
Buy Now

Community members take time to converse after the Rigby City Council chose to table the annexation application for Southgate properties on August 4 at the Jefferson School District Administration Building.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

After several public hearings regarding the annexation with new zone designations of land owned by Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Capital LLC, the Rigby City Council has elected to table the annexation for the land along 460 N and Rigby Lake Drive until major adjustments can be made to the proposed zones.

The city council chose to table the annexation following a public hearing held at their August 4 meeting, despite calls from developer Brad Pickett to make a final decision that night.

Recommended for you