A public hearing was held during the Rigby City Council meeting Thursday night regarding the proposed downtown overlay zone that featured more than a dozen business and property owners stating their opinions regarding the proposal.
Prior to the hearing, Rigby Planner Sharon Parry said there are four main points of the overlay, require zero-foot frontage, prohibiting fences from being visible from the street, no back-lit signs and no landscaping is required.
A few of the concerns shared by the owners included issues with parking, how the new zone will impact their abilities to modify the buildings, a new requirement that prohibits back-lit signs, the vagueness of the proposed ordinance and how the zone will impact property values and keeping buildings from becoming vacant.
Property owner Doug Wood, said he has concerns with how the zone will impact the way they are able to make repairs to the buildings. He noted the building he owns is made of brick and was constructed over 100 years ago.
“Will we be allowed to protect that brick by adding paint, putting siding over it, stuccoing?” He said.
Likewise, he questioned if they ever need to repair their lighting, would they be required to comply to the zone that would prohibit back lighting. Aside from those concerns, Wood said he is in favor of the zero-foot setback.
“If the back-lit sign was damaged and needed repaired, we would have to change and go to a broadcast light; it’s going to be a power nightmare,” he said.
Jim Voyles said he is completely against overlay zone.
“I would like to know what’s wrong with the awning on my building or the signage, it’s been there for years and years,” he said. “I’m against any changes, anymore regulations and I’ve heard if this passes, we will be forced to do things.”
Randy Waters said he purchased a piece of property from the old junior high school and that if the overlay zone goes into effect, his tenant will withdraw his interest in building in Rigby. Waters requested that the school property not be included in the zone.
“I don’t feel like the school district’s block fits this very well,” he said. “If we have to do a zero setback, the tenant is out.”
Prior to the public hearing, Rigby Planner Sharon Parry suggested they remove the old school property from the overlay zone.
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Chad Martin agreed with Waters.
Jason Averill, owner of Avercast, said he is concerned with how vague the ordinance is, and feels that it would take away from the business owner’s ability to be creative with their building.
“I’m planning on redoing the front of my building shortly,” he said. “My concern is running off and stifling future creativity.”
Other patrons that spoke or signed either neutral or against included, Wes Wood, Barbara Mugleston, Chris Stringham, Janice Voyles, Bart Riley, Ray Clements, Darla Peterson and Amber Hall.
Due to the patron’s concerns, the city council decided to table making a decision in order to form a committee consisting of various business and building owners.
In other action, the council approved the final plat for a variance located at 325 W. 1st S. The parcel will feature one-story, two-car garage townhomes.
Sharon Parry said the property is 1.2 acres and is an odd shaped piece of land with 12 sides. She said the parcel is essentially land-locked with only one access which is 140-feet long and 40-feet wide.
In addition to requirements specified by the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commissioner April 11, the council is also requiring the developer to install a sidewalk, place “no parking” signs near the entrance and require them to acquire an access permit from the Idaho transportation Department.