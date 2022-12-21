After a discussion surrounding the use of a new design for 5th West in Rigby, the City Council approved an amendment to their contract with Keller Associates to pay for the work completed plus an additional $15,000 to redesign the road with an additional width of five feet.
Marvin Fielding, a representative of Keller Associates attended the Dec. 1 City Council meeting with a request to approve the contract amendment after the city previously elected not to put the project out for bid again.
“We had discussed and proposed to amend from a lump sum based on a percentage of construction and bid cost to just a lump sum based on the actual cost to date,” Fielding informed the council.
He asked the council to recall the bids which came in for the construction of 5th West, of which the lowest was around $678,000. Based on the previous contract stipulations, that would have raised the engineering services for just the design and bid services to $67,868.
“The city requested relief from that element of the contract,” Fielding said, “and asked for a redesign of the road, where it’s widened by five feet to meet the city’s requirement of a collector street.”
At the Nov. 3 meeting, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley had expressed his desire to continue with the redesign of the project, although the city had opted not to bid out the project and instead wait for other pending projects to close out.
He explained his reasoning at the time, which was the city’s eventual need to have the road straightened out. He further explained the land surrounding it would at some point be developed and that there are several accidents along that curve.
The redesign, as explained by Council Chair Becky Harrison, will be shelved until the time comes when the city is ready to continue with the project. At $15,000 now, having the design completed and ready to go, could possibly save the city money in the future, and save them having to start from scratch.
The council discussed some of their hesitations to approve the additional $15,000 if they weren’t planning to move forward with the construction in the foreseeable future.
Council Woman Aliza King expressed her confusion on why the current design couldn’t be used. Mayor Richard Datwyler explained the city could in fact use the design, but if a council ever approves to rezone the section near the north of the area, then that section of road, legally, will have to be widened. The redesign, according to Bradley, is preemptive and cost saving in the long run.
“I’m just not comfortable spending any more money than we don’t have to at this point in time,” said King. “With the water and everything else that is going on.”
After further discussion on the pros and cons of having the road redesigned now instead of later, Councilmember Val Orme moved to accept the contract amendment with the additional $15,000 for the redesign.
King made a countermotion, moving to pay for the work completed by Keller, but to not move forward on the redesign at the time. With no seconds, the motion died on the floor.
At the same meeting, Fielding addressed the council concerning a reduction in engineering fees for Local Improvement District #10, now that the project has concluded.
The contract between Keller’s and the city listed an estimated cost based on construction costs. According to Fielding, the actual construction cost at the end of the project was less than was assumed in that contract.
He proposed an amendment to the council in order to adjust the fees and reduce the total price of the contract by $11,706. With the approval of this amendment, he stated Keller’s will likely be cutting a check back to the city.
Upon approval of the amendment, the council would be able to close out the contract with Keller Associates.
