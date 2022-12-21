After a discussion surrounding the use of a new design for 5th West in Rigby, the City Council approved an amendment to their contract with Keller Associates to pay for the work completed plus an additional $15,000 to redesign the road with an additional width of five feet.

Marvin Fielding, a representative of Keller Associates attended the Dec. 1 City Council meeting with a request to approve the contract amendment after the city previously elected not to put the project out for bid again.


