Geri Rackow, Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health, attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting May 17 to discuss changes in the EIPH budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to Rackow, with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the health district will be 17.65% over in the 2021 fiscal year budget, largely due to the response efforts the district has been and will continue to be involved in.
In looking at adjustments to the budget, Rackow explained that changes made in the legislature will have counties now contributing funding to health districts that was being done by the state in lieu of funding Medicaid expansion. The contribution to the health districts will be considered the county’s contribution to the expansion funding. This adjustment is not due to COVID-19 impacts on the budget, Rackow stated.
“The counties have been great partners to public health since it’s inception in the 1970s,” Rackow said. “The counties have contributed to funding and this continues that relationship, but I have some angst of not knowing how it’s going to look in the end. It will take a period of transition. I hope the value of public heath will still be recognized and still have long term funding. But I know it’s difficult when there are pressures on [county] budgets that have to be taken into consideration as well.”
According to H.B. 316, the county commissioners will be responsible for providing additional annual aid to the public health districts beginning March 1, 2022.
“The amount of such additional county aid shall not be less than the amount appropriated to the various public health districts by legislature for state fiscal year 2021,” the meeting minutes state in reference to H.B. 316.
The appropriation formula is 70% of the population with 30% taxable market value, meaning that while the health district is not requesting an increase, the formula causes fluctuation, which will result in Jefferson County having an increase of about 2.2.% with a total allocation at $139,673, according to the Commissioner meeting minutes.
At this time, the health district is not requesting any increase from the counties for the the net fiscal year but they are expected a 17% increase in fees along with an uptick in services, which include suicide prevention, tobacco prevention and WIC.
Rackow said that while working with the legislature on this solution and looking at the issue statewide, this option would ultimately be the lesser of two evils for counties.
“The majority of counties in the state should see cost savings because along with the bill, there are changes in the eligibility qualifications for the indigent fund,” Rackow explained. “There will be individuals that previously received benefits will no longer be eligible for those funds because they’ll qualify for Medicaid or other insurance. In our health district though, the savings are not as much as what the funding will be on the other side.”
Commissioner Shayne Young acts as the health board representative from Jefferson County and stated that he sees both sides of this change.
“As a health board member, we need the health department,” Young said. “They give services that are very economical with suicide prevention and in the COVID response. We need the health board. As a commissioner though, I’m disappointed with how they came up with the funding for this because it’s going to negatively impact our counties than others.”
Young stated that while there are a good bit of counties in the state that will benefit from the change, six out of the seven counties in the health district will be negatively impacted as they have to “dig up” more funding where Jefferson County has been good with the indigent fund.
“I understand why the state did it and that they worked out the equation to work for them but it just works for some counties and not for others,” he said. “I’m upset that tax payers will have to make up that difference. Financially, it will be more of a burden on the county and I think it should’ve been more equitable to work it out.”