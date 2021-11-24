The Lewisville City Council decided to zone Countryside Meadows as R-1, as set forth by Lewisville Code during their meeting on Nov. 10.
City attorney Kris Meek started off the public hearing by stating, since the subdivision was annexed, the zoning for the subdivision needed to be set because it was no longer a part of county zoning and hadn’t received a zone designation since it was annexed.
Mayor George Judd then suggested the council change the zone to R-2 so the lots can be larger, which was indicated by the public during the hearing on Sept. 8.
According to Lewisville city code, there currently isn’t an R-2 zoning option. However, Lewisville has signed a Development Agreement with Countryside Meadows, providing they currently cannot subdivide into more than 11 lots, as stated in the plat; the city can provide approval for replatting should the developers want to subdivide in the future.
Judd then opened the public hearing portion of the meeting, in which no one spoke for or neutral, but five people spoke against the development: Curtis Thomas, Julia Lewis and Orlin Lewis. These residents felt there should be more discussion on the subdivision before a final decision was made.
Roger Nield, who owns property next to the proposed subdivision, stated he would prefer the property to be zoned R-1. Nield stated he was concerned about the layout of the roads and how they would limit access to an adjoining subdivision.
David Korth, who owns property across the street from the subdivision, asked how the annexation of this subdivision would affect his property, and Judd clarified annexation is voluntary and not forced under current laws.
Jeremy Matson, who is one of the developers of the subdivision, clarified the road concerns, stating there is a 12 month warranty on roads and labor in the Development Agreement.
Judd then closed the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The council discussed Judd’s proposal of R-2 zoning with a 2 acre minimum. However, because the city doesn’t yet have an R-2 designation, the city’s zoning ordinance couldn’t be used. Council member Brigham Briggs clarified the council could either choose R-1 or commercial. Meek stated the city is required to have a zoning set by law.
All but one of the council members agreed to have the subdivision be zoned R-1.