Jefferson County department heads gave their monthly updates to commissioner Oct. 26.
Dave Walrath with Public Works stated that the department was continuing to gear up for winter and that they had some surfacing projects going on and graders working throughout the county. Lori Dye from the Extension office stated that they were gearing up for winter as well and that plans for their events were moving forward at this time but they’re going to continue to watch what happens with COVID-19.
From the Treasurer’s Office, Kristine Lund informed commissioners that they were working with a civil deputy on getting some mobile homes taken care of and doing what the office needs to do to gear up for the tax process.
“I do believe our three year delinquents are down, which is good,” Lund said.
Kevin Hathaway, Planning and Zoning administrator, spoke on the Zoning Ordinances which have been under review for updates and said they’re more than halfway done or more on getting the updates completed.
“We continue to be busy, working hard,” Hathaway said.
Updates to the zoning ordinances and subdivision ordinances have been a topic of conversation at commissioners’ meetings the last several weeks as growth continues in the county. Commissioners have voiced concerns on getting things updated quickly to prioritize smart growth and ensure new building projects are built in the direction the county hopes to move.
Mitch Whitmill from Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species said that October has been a busy month for the department as they have “quite a few projects” going on with the roadway areas. He also touched on the incident that occurred recently with a feral hog that was shot in the county. Concern had been voiced that there may be more wild hogs in the area, but Whitmill stated that it was an isolated incident.
“We do not have an infestation of wild boars on the river,” Whitmill said.
Generally, Whitmill said invasive species and noxious weeds are brought into an area by people either growing them or breeding them as pets or for other uses and when they get free, they multiply.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated that the jail is COVID free and that they recently had new screens put up for training in their facilities. The IT department stated that they were 80% done, as they still needed to put sound in the system, but the four, 55 inch TVs were a good replacement for the 14-year-old projector that was being used for training.
Jessica Roach from the Department of Motor Vehicles said their office is still trying to work through bugs in the new system that the Idaho Department of Transportation hadn’t quite fixed yet, causing long wait times. Roach stated that they’re having temporary hours and would be closing Wednesday to catch up on large stacks of mail and paperwork.
From Emergency Management, Rebecca Squires informed commissioners that COVID-19 numbers were continuing to climb but that the active case rate for the county continues to stay between 18 and 22 per 10,000.
“We’re hitting that sweet spot where we’re not increasing at an incredible rate” Squires said.
She said that the county hospitalizations are not increasing like other counties but that doesn’t mean the area is out of the woods yet, as we’re still awaiting a vaccine. Squires said she’s working with public health to set up a system where those that are priority workers get the vaccine first, like emergency responders. She stated that the biggest areas of transmission are gatherings and the workplace, so employees should continue to take precautions against spreading COVID-19.
In terms of the county’s use of the CARES Act funds, Squires said with the current slated projects, the county is about tapped out of funding.
Mickey Eames from County Parks and Recreation gave an update on the mural wall going in at Jefferson Lake. The project is being completed in partnership with Upper Valley Child Advocacy center and a Brigham Young University — Idaho student that’s working on getting volunteers.
“We want to wrap up before it gets too cold and we’ll do the inside wall next spring,” Eames said.
She stated that the final mural will have mountains and streams pictures as well as the Jefferson Lake logo and the county logo as well. One portion of the wall already states ‘You are enough,” and the completed project will be “really nice,” Eames said.
Colleen Poole from the Clerks Office said that they were wrapping up the last week of early voting and wanted to remind people that they could register to vote at the polls if they had not registered already.
Commissioners meetings begin at 9:00 a.m. every Monday unless otherwise published. Meetings can be viewed via the Zoom platform with code 512-530-026.