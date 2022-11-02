On Oct. 24, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved for Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires to use 2020 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) funds to help the Rigby City Police Department purchase electronic door locks and security cameras for the station.

“The SHSP is geared toward terrorism prevention,” Squires stated at the Commissioner’s meeting. “I’ve been trying to finish out a few projects.”


