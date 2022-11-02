On Oct. 24, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved for Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires to use 2020 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) funds to help the Rigby City Police Department purchase electronic door locks and security cameras for the station.
“The SHSP is geared toward terrorism prevention,” Squires stated at the Commissioner’s meeting. “I’ve been trying to finish out a few projects.”
She stated she had a Critical Infrastructure Protection Project to which she just needed to apply money. The request of funding for new door locks and security cameras from Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer fit into that project.
The county had $12,797 available through the SHSP, according to Squires. The bids Fullmer acquired for this new equipment were over the available amount, so Squires informed the board Fullmer understood the city would be responsible for the difference.
The total amount for the equipment, according to the paperwork provided at the meeting approximated $14,300, meaning the difference city would need to pay would be roughly $1,500.
According to Squires, the reason the county can justify helping the Rigby Police Department is due to the nature of the State Homeland Security Program. The SHSP is a federally funded program, she said, which distributes funds to the Emergency Managers at the county level.
“The county is the recipient of that,” Squires said. “But the mandate is to use it community wide. We have used this money before to support Central Fire, West Jefferson Fire, Mud Lake Ambulance, Rigby PD and the Sheriff’s Office.”
Hancock further explained Squires is the emergency management office for every entity within the county, whether it be the city of Rigby, the city of Roberts or wherever. He stated all of those emergency services are required to go through her to receive any funding from emergency management services, including funding from the Department of Homeland Security.
“The idea,” Squires said, “is that any participating agency, for example Rigby PD, if they want to participate in the State Homeland Security Program, then that also gives me leverage to say, ‘that’s fantastic, but I would also request that your people participate in our training and exercise program, that we work together on the emergency planning, that you work under the national incident management framework...,’ It provides for a community wide response.”
These programs she stated, are aimed toward bringing all emergency services within the county to work together against potential threats and terrorism.
Fullmer has been working on obtaining better locks for the department since his first City Council Update as Chief at their Sept. 1 meeting. He informed the council at the time that he would like to upgrade the door locks at the station to either key-pad or card locks instead of key locks.
He also informed the council at the time that the station was in need of new security cameras as the current cameras hadn’t worked properly for nearly six months.
Fullmer later informed the council of the Homeland Security program Squires was working on, and that he could possibly seek funding through those emergency management programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.