According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, as of April 9, Jefferson County still reports four cases of COVID-19, with community spread identified in the area. Clark County continues to report no confirmed cases at this time.
Within eastern Idaho, Bonneville county currently has 11 cases, Teton reports six and Madison reports five cases of COVID-19. Bonneville, Madison and Teton county have identified community spread.
Idaho’s official coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, states that Idaho currently has 1,353 cases. 121 new lab confirmed cases appeared on April 9, with 24 deaths overall.
Ada County and Blaine County report the highest number of cases, with Ada at 494 cases and six deaths and Blaine at 446 cases and five deaths.