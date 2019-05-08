County awards bid for barrier wall

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners awarded KB Concrete of Rigby, the bid for the construction of a sound barrier wall for Jefferson County Lake in the amount of $279,351.
During a special meeting April 29, the commissioners decided that they were at a point where they could award a bid. Commissioner Scott Hancock said KB Concrete was the only company who submitted a bid.
He indicated that they could approve the bid amount, however it would be contingent on KB Concrete have a professional engineer stamp on the drawing and design.
“They’re getting one,” Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said.
Hancock said County Attorney Weston Davis didn’t have any concerns regarding approving the bid, aside from assuring that the department has enough funds to cover its match.
Eames assured them that they do.
KB Concrete provided costs for both a 12-foot wall and a 14-foot wall. If the county decided to proceed with the latter, it would cost $340,000.
The department received a $253,000 grant from Idaho Parks and Recreation June 22 that was also used to cover the costs of 65 new fire pits.
“We can’t wait or else we lose the grant funding,” Hancock said. “They (KB Concrete) have to get going too.”
With that, the commissioners approved KB Concrete’s bid for $279,351, on the condition that they have their design stamped.
Commissioner Shayne Young was absent from the meeting.
Work began on the wall April 30, and is expected to take 35 to 40 days to complete. The pre-cast wall will extend along Highway 20 with the exception o a five-foot gap between a power pole.
Eames originally presented the commissioners with the bids during a special meeting April 10. During the meeting, Eames indicated that a second interested party was planning to submit a bid, however was unable to do so because they were awarded bids for two other projects.