On July 24, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a $1,112,000 bid from Engineered Structures, Inc., for the expansion of the county courthouse. ESI is the same general contractor currently leading the basement completion project in the courthouse annex building.

ESI was one of two qualified contractors to submit a bid. The other bidder, according to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, came from Bateman Hall at $1,135,000. Squires further stated she did not have a completed contract from ESI yet as the contractor wanted to ensure they had the bid before proceeding with the contract.


