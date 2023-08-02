On July 24, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a $1,112,000 bid from Engineered Structures, Inc., for the expansion of the county courthouse. ESI is the same general contractor currently leading the basement completion project in the courthouse annex building.
ESI was one of two qualified contractors to submit a bid. The other bidder, according to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, came from Bateman Hall at $1,135,000. Squires further stated she did not have a completed contract from ESI yet as the contractor wanted to ensure they had the bid before proceeding with the contract.
“The only change between this and the downstairs project,” Squires explained to the board, “are the scope of work and numbers. All the essentials of the contract will be the same.”
Earlier at the same commissioner’s meeting, Squires reported the annex basement project is moving along according to schedule with the framing, dry wall and electrical all complete. However, following the bid award, Squires informed the board of what she called a “slight hiccup” in the basement’s progress.
Squires stated there had been an issue with the speakers and the glass in the Elections office. In the specifications for the Elections office in the downstairs, she explained, it states there would be glass at the counter and a speaker microphone installed through the glass for communication.
According to Squires, the subcontractor for the glass missed the electronics portion in his bid, instead had bid for a small grate in the glass. The devices themselves, she explained to the board, have gone up 30 percent in price since the initial bid was created. Now, instead of $1,500, the devices will cost about $2,000 each and the office needs two of them.
“The contractor is asking the county for a little bit of cost share on this,” Squires stated, “since it was mistake on their part.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that a mistake like this one, in his past experience as a contractor, should never become the burden of the agency if the contractor is responsible.
“It’s not a cost-based contract,” Hancock stated. “It’s price. I’m going to say no.”
The board agreed that acceptance of the cost share would ultimately be unfair to the other contractors who had bid on the project. Hancock further explained the contractor should have enough margin in their bid to handle the correction.
“The other thing about that,” Hancock continued, “is that anytime they say, ‘well, I can’t get this particular stuff, now I need a change order,’ they’re going to want us to that and pay for it.”
After choosing to take no action on the cost share, enabling Squires to tell the contractor the county wishes to adhere to the terms of their contract, Squires inquired as to the status of the court clerk’s temporary relocation.
County Clerk Colleen Poole stated the clerks are shooting to move out of their current offices on August 1, to enable the contractors to begin work on the expansion. However, the clerks had also decided to hold out on moving for as long as they could.
Squires informed the court clerks that the contractor expected to do excavation and footing work before ever breaking into the existing wall, from which point clerk activities could be disrupted.
“We could still be four weeks out before they ever talk about breaking through the wall,” Squires said.
However, as the work will still create noise and other distractions, Poole stated her desire to have the clerks move by August first to ensure the space is available and ready for when the work will move inside the building.
