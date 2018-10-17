Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner have awarded a service contract to Idaho Falls Attorney Paul Ziel for legal services in planning and zoning.
During the budgeting process in July and August, Hathaway requested a budget line for $40,000 to hire an attorney for the department, since a majority of County Attorney Weston Davis’ time was spent on planning and zoning issues.
Ziel’s contract with the department has a not-to-exceed clause of $3,000 per month keeping in-line with the $40,000 budgeted.
Hathaway and the commissioners received one other offer from Idaho Falls Attorney Wiley Dennert but the offers cited an hourly rate which could result in the department exceeding its $40,000 budget.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said both attorneys are qualified for the position so it ultimately comes down to who Hathaway prefers. Hathaway said since Ziel has a monthly cap and already has some experience with the department he would prefer moving forward with him.
“Both candidates are very good and very qualified,” Hathaway said.