During a discussion regarding the county budget in a July 22 Jefferson County Commissioners meeting, county clerk Colleen Poole raised some concerns about budget practices Commissioner Scott Hancock has been pushing her to look into and implement.
Outside of the meeting, Poole explained Hancock had asked her to move the capital accounts portion of the budget to another, separate account. Hancock said he thinks this would keep the budget from unrealistically inflating and make it easier to understand. Essentially, he said, the capital accounts would function as a savings account while the county budget would function as a checking account.
“Let’s say I was budgeting $10,000 for a new vehicle … Every year I’m inflating my budget by that $10,000, and I’m not spending it,” he said.
He said instead, he would rather have the money moved out of the budget and then put back into the budget when it is needed. He said this would be particularly helpful for the road and bridge department, which frequently needs to save up for larger investments.
However, Poole said she had “some serious concerns” about moving the money to another account.
“It’s not in the budget, and it’s not showing up, so it’s like you’re hiding money,” she said.
She said she did not think the practice would be legal or transparent, and said she would not be comfortable doing it. She said it would also likely affect the levy. Hancock also said it could affect the levy. Hancock said he could not see how it would not be transparent.
Poole said when she was skeptical about that budget practice, Hancock told her Bingham and Bonneville Counties do it that way. She said she checked with the clerks of both counties and both clerks said they did not budget that way.
She then sent out a blanket email to clerks throughout Idaho to see if anyone kept their capital accounts money in a separate account and received more than 10 responses as of July 23 from clerks throughout Idaho. Most said their capital money stayed in each fund it was budgeted for. One email sent in response from Brenda Farnworth, the Lincoln County clerk, reads "I don't think you can take $ levied for a specific fund and move it to another, but I can't quote you the statute." According to the email, Lincoln County does have a separate fund for Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) money. Other clerks responded similarly, and a few wrote it was more transparent to do it that way.
Hancock said he has wanted to budget this way for about four years. Poole said until this year, she has not had the time to properly research it, and said now that she has, she is still not comfortable with it.
Hancock said he will continue to look into whether taking the money for capital expenditures out of the budget can be done. He said he plans to speak with other county commissioners and people at the state level.
“I’ve discussed it for a long time because it’s something I think we should be doing,” he said.
Commissioners Roger Clark and Shayne Young both said they would also like to place that money in a separate fund if possible. Clark said the fund would still have to be in the budget.
“If we can do that, we’ll probably do that," Young said. "If we can’t, we won’t."
Poole said budget practices most likely will not change this year since the budgeting process has already begun.