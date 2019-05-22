The Development Company’s Community and Economic Director Ted Hendricks met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners May 13 to update them on the current state of the county’s grant application for funding to raise and armor the road near Kettle Butte Dairy.
“EDA (Economic Development Administration) has invited you to submit the full application, which is just one step closer to funding,” he said. “It’s the only project that I know commissioner, in all of southeastern Idaho that is in for funding.”
Hendricks said the administration has indicated several things the county could do to “bolster” the application, which is due June 26. He noted that the administration is likely to award the county $1 million per 100 employees employed by businesses that utilize the road, this can include secondary jobs.
For example, a majority of the milk the dairy produces is sent to Chobani for yogurt, therefore some of the employees at Chobani can count towards the application. Another business supplied by the milk is Schreiber Foods in Smithfield, Utah.
Hendricks said they would like to get the documentation of 300 to 350 jobs that are currently retained as well as projected jobs.
“It’s not just Canon Farms, it’s everybody that going to benefit from that road,” he said.
“They’ll (Economic Development Administration) look at second and third tier job creation.”
Troy Clayton with Kettle Butte Dairy said they recently added 300 cows to their 15,000 cow operation, and that they now need to look at how many more people will be employed because of that. They currently have 110 employees.
“When we add 300 cows, we know that each one of those cows is going to produce 90 pounds a day,” he said. “So how many more truck loads does that represent? How many more people down the line does that take into account?”
Other businesses Hendricks and Project Manager Pauline Johnson said they plan to speak with include Robison Farms and Jerome Resources.
Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath and Hendricks have estimated that the project is estimated to cost $4.5 million. $500,000 would be funded locally which can include in-kind work by the county and contributions by the businesses. $3.5 million would come from the Economic Development Administration grant that the county has already applied for, and the remaining $500,000 would come from a State of Idaho grant through the Department of Commerce.
Hendricks said the county could learn if they received the funding by late June or early July.
“There’s a possibility that we can start this fall,” he said. “We should be able to get it done by 2020.”
The commissioners approved the allocation of $10,000 for the application of a Federal Disaster Relief Grant Nov. 5, which Hendricks said if the pre-application is approved, it is likely that the county would receive the grant.