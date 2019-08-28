Hills Acre Subdivision Plat
Jefferson County Commissioners have approved the final plat for the four-lot Hills Acre Subdivision at the recommendation of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator, said members of the public had had concerns regarding environmental issues, but said those had been addressed.
The conditions placed upon the plat included appropriate permits being issued, the road being built to Jefferson County road and bridge standards and no buildings being built until the road was built. Additionally, the water flow could not be inhibited or contaminated for those downstream, and if the area was determined to be a wetland, developers would need to follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineer requirements and acquire the appropriate permits.
Cleeve Booker of Booker-Gray LLC, a consulting biologist representing applicant Reed Hill, said the Army Corps of Engineers had issued the subdivision with a permit to install six culverts along irrigation ditches. Booker said the area had not been preserved as wetlands. He said he did depict part of the area as potential wetlands. He said the potential wetland area was not designated for development, but that if anyone did want to develop the area they would need to contact the Army Corps of Engineers for clarification and permitting.
“There’s no intention of that to happen,” Booker said. “It was an extra step to protect that area.”
County attorney Weston Davis asked if any further permitting entities should be included for approval. Booker said no.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked about whether an irrigation plan had been developed. Frank Peterson, of Peterson Land Surveying, said the lots would be irrigated with a mixture of flood irrigating and sprinklers. Hancock also asked about the water rights and resources for irrigation. Peterson said the property had existing water rights and resources. Peterson said each lot would receive 11 shares of the 44 shares the property currently has.
Hancock said having resources to irrigate is important.
“I just don’t want this to be a mess,” he said about the water rights.
Hancock said he wanted to make sure everything had been correctly done before approving the plat. Commissioner Shayne Young said it looked like the plat was in accordance with county ordinances, and Commissioner Roger Clark made a motion to approve the final plat. Approval was unanimous.