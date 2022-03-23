At the March 14 Jefferson County Commissioner’s Meeting Planning and Zoning recommended the 6th amended plat for the Woodland Lakes Estates subdivision and the plat for the Dillon Estates for the commissioner’s approval. The commissioners approved the amended plat for Woodland Estates and decided to table the plat for Dillon Estates.
Woodland Lakes Estates is a subdivision at approximately 4456 East, just off of Idaho Highway 48. Many of the lots in Woodland Lakes have homes on them and belong to the homeowners, while other lots are still owned by Riverwoods Development, the development company in charge of the subdivision.
According to Samantha Farr, Assistant Planner, land owners in a subdivision will occasionally amend their plats if the various owners wish to redefine existing boundaries.
“Any subdivision has the potential of being amended,” Farr said. “Any change the owner of any lot wants to make has to go through the owner of each lot being affected by the change. The owners of each lot within 300 ft of the change all receive a letter that gives them an opportunity to express their thoughts on the change.”
In this case, according to Farr, a few of the owners in the subdivision wanted to split the lot lines. This change in lot lines brought about the sixth amendment to the plat, which the commissioners moved to accept.
At the same meeting, Planning and Zoning presented a plat for the Dillon Estates, a parcel of land in Rigby owned by Gloria Dillon, of Idaho Falls, and her husband. This plat caused some legal confusion for both the Dillons and the commissioners, according to Mark Taylor, Prosecuting Attorney.
According to Dillon, who was present at the commissioner’s meeting, she and her husband are platting the land in order to be able to subdivide it for their children and put each division in their names. To clarify the confusion, she assured the commission that no other landowners were involved in this plat.
The way the land is divided has required the landowner to put in a connecting road. The road will allow access to the area of land where they intend to put in a fourth house, according to Dillon.
Dillon also assured the commissioners that she and her husband would take 100% financial responsibility over the development, but was unclear on why the road required a Surety Bond.
Taylor explained to her that a surety bond would simultaneously protect her land and the county with the development of the new road. He stated that since she and her husband are paying a contractor, in the event that they are unable to pay in full, the bond allows the county to step in and pay the contractor to ensure the road is completed.
According to Taylor, since the county deemed her development as a functional subdivision, the county is now liable to ensure the development is completed.
The commissioners moved to table this plat upon Taylor’s recommendation that Dillon speak with her attorney in order complete and fine-tune the language of their agreement.