Discussions concerning the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocation continued between the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and the Facilities Planning Committee during the commissioner’s April 25 meeting.
No decisions were made at the meeting, however the commissioners and the Facilities Planning Committee agreed to reconvene in two weeks to continue the discussion after conducting further research and developing a few potential plans to review.
“I know some of you think that we’re wasting time, we’re not,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said at the meeting. “We’re trying to be very conservative and trying to look at what immediate needs are and then we are looking down the road.”
At the start of the ARPA discussion, Hancock announced he and the other commissioners performed their own research on costs of a new building.
“What we have found is very close to what I have said before,” Hancock said. “The costs are between three and 400 dollars [per square foot] for commercial buildings currently. That comes from both the NBW and Bateman Hall... The cost of a building is very, very expensive.”
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires interjected that she and the committee have even discussed building only one floor of a new building to help reduce the costs of building. According to Squires, building the approximate 27,000 square foot building would cost nearly $10.8 million at Hancock’s presented costs per square foot.
Squires also reminded the board that it is possible to set aside some of the ARPA money now for other projects which are in need. One of the projects she mentioned as examples of necessity outside of the Facilities Planning Committee is Central Fire District.
CFD approached the commissioners earlier in the same meeting to discuss using approximately $300,000 of the ARPA funds to order an ambulance for the county. Fire Chief Carl Anderson told Hancock he would investigate the costs and return to the board with a definite amount for the vehicle.
“We talked about Road and Bridge having money for a new grater,” Squires said. “That money can be set aside and used at any time. We have the money, it is budgeted and we can go ahead and allocate it.”
Hancock confirmed Public Works Director Dave Walrath is currently searching prices on a new grater, which is a priority for the county.
He then stated that he and the commissioners would like to move forward with ARPA funds to finish the basement of the current annex building. Hancock said he was speaking with NBW Architects, who did the architect work on the current building, and stated they would be willing to come in and work with the county to put together a design to complete it.
The discussion then turned to ways they cold reconfigure the current annex building to accommodate the courts, which the commissioners recognized to be the department with the greatest and most pressing during their March 21 meeting.
The board heard comments from different department heads about which departments may be better suited to move their offices to the basement of the annex. County Assessor Jessica Roach came forward to dispute a proposition that the Assessor’s office move to the basement, stating her office and the Department of Motor Vehicles see the most foot-traffic in the county.
Squires then proposed the idea of moving the Public Defender and Elections Offices to the basement and reconfiguring the space they currently use to serve the courts.
This idea was disputed by County Clerk Colleen Poole, who stated Elections are currently under too much scrutiny to be moved to the basement.
“My goal,” Squires said, “is to cause as little upheaval as possible.”
Hancock then suggested they all flush out their ideas as far as moving the offices around. Squires reminded the board and the committee members present that basement space should not be viewed as a negative option as the basement would be finished and built to the same standards as the rest of the building.
“I just ask,” Roach said, “especially as elected officials you consider the opinions of other elected officials that literally have the most foot traffic than any other department in the county. Not just me, but the Clerk and Treasurer.”
Hancock then stated he appreciates all of the ideas presented, and that he truly does wish to look at all of the options available.
“What I’m looking at,” County Commissioner Roger Clark said, “Is what can we do that wouldn’t cost us $10 million.”
Clark suggested the board and committee look into options that could be done for closer to four million dollars instead, such as possibly building one floor, and then adding on to it as time goes by, that would get the county through for the next ten years.
He also stated he would rather see the ARPA funds go out to benefit the citizens instead of continually building county offices to the benefit of the county employees.
County Treasurer and Facilities Planning member Kristine Lund assured the commissioners the committee met in January, February and March and looked at the DMV and dispatch needs before coming to the commissioners with their proposal.
“We are not county cupcakes looking for a great big building to build,” Lund said. “We want ample places for our offices to serve the 30,000 constituents we see. We didn’t want to put all these departments in a new building.”
She also mentioned it would be respectful of all the time everyone involved has put into planning and developing proposals for the ARPA money, if all discussions regarding the money be had in open meetings.
“Everybody needs to be in on these meetings,” Lund said. “If we spend the time that we do and then come in here and it’s [the proposal] shot down, it’s really deflating and really condescending and we have other things to do.”
Hancock responded to Lund’s concern stating he and the commissioners are trying to take the information the Facility Planning Committee first presented in March and see how they can expend the funds to bring the most benefit to the community.
Squires reiterated her earlier suggestion of allocating the money needed for the various county projects, such as Road and Bridge and the ambulance for CFD, and determine what they can do with the remaining money.
It was determined that the planning committee should reconvene and flush out a proposal for finishing the annex basement. The committee was assigned to bring proposals complete with measurements to the next meeting, which is scheduled two weeks from April 25.
“One of the issues we’re having,” Squires said, “is that we’re looking for consensus, but I don’t know that consensus is available... If you take it [the building] off the table, then you’ve got more back and forth and a decision will be much harder to come by.”