The final budget hearing for Jefferson County was held Aug. 26. Details about that hearing will be in the next edition of The Jefferson Star.
During the Aug. 19 meeting, county commissioners proposed moving planning and zoning’s legal budget under the prosecutor’s office and discussed potentially lowering the raises given to elected officials to match those given to employees. They also noted there had been no word on the $3.5 to $4 million grant for the Kettle Butte Dairy and Jerome Resources Road Project in Roberts. The plan was to leave it in for the budget hearing.
Lowering elected official raises
Commissioner Shayne Young told commissioners he wanted not to take the 2% cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increase. He said he had never said commissioner work should be for free as he has been quoted saying, but rather that the work should be done in the spirit of voluntary service. Nonetheless, he said he would be more comfortable keeping his salary where it was at.
He also said he did not feel it was fair for county employees to be receiving a 3% to 4% raise while elected officials received 5%, with both of those including the 2% COLA salary increases.
“If we cannot afford it for all our employees, we cannot afford it for a select group,” Young said about the overall 5% increase.
Young said he knows the idea is to increase pay to where it is similar to surrounding counties.
“I realize that our elected officials get paid lower than other counties, but so do our employees,” Young said. “I feel like everybody deserves the same treatment. Everybody. Including all our individual employees.”
Commissioner Roger Clark said he had also wondered about the difference in raises, but said he would like to see the elected officials get closer to where they needed to be. Rebecca Squires, with human resources, ran some numbers later in the meeting and said most elected positions in Jefferson County are compensated less than the average.
“Well, we’ll get our elected officials there but leave our employees behind,” Young said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he also understood what Young meant, but wanted to provide some history. He said in 2018 commissioners had worked hard to bring employees up to the level of other counties in order to avoid turnover, eventually raising salaries by a total of $800,000. He said employees had received significant increases. Rebecca Squires, with human resources, said the increases to employees averaged about 7% to 8%. Hancock said the county lost multiple deputies and other employees to surrounding counties, causing the county to spend additional money on training.
“So you’re saying our employees are right there with everybody else now,” Young said.
Hancock said yes.
“That’s exactly what we did,” Hancock said. “That’s why we spent $800,000 last year on salary increase just for that purpose.”
Clark said he agreed with Young in the sense he wanted to “treat everybody fairly.”
“But yet, we’ll never get our elected officials up a little bit if we raise everybody at the same time, because we won’t be able to do that,” Clark said.
Clark said employees are guaranteed to get an increase every year due to step-and-grade increases. However, he said elected officials are not guaranteed to get any raise. Young said he thinks both the employees and elected officials should receive increases every year. He proposed the raise for elected officials be lowered. Hancock asked what Clark thought.
“I lean a little bit more towards the 5%, but I can see Shayne’s point, too,” Clark said.
Hancock said he would propose keeping the 5% increase.
Toward the end of the conversation, Kristine Lund, county treasurer, entered the room and was asked her opinion. Lund brought up the employee increases from last year.
“We got closer, we’re there, but that didn’t even talk about elected official salaries,” she said. “We don’t have any step-and-grade, so we asked for 5% this year. From what I’m told, you’d said no, you’re taking us down to 3%, because you’re giving us a 2% COLA.”
Lund said it was up to the officials to fight for their employees, and up to commissioners to fight for elected officials. County clerk Coleen Poole said Aug. 21 the 5% would remain unchanged for the budget hearing.
Moving planning and zoning legal line item
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the line item for legal advice in planning and zoning’s budget would need to move to the prosecutor’s budget. Outside of the meeting, Hancock said the intention is that Paul Ziel could potentially be deputized, but that no decisions have been made on that front. He said the legal resources will still go to planning and zoning, of which Kevin Hathaway is administrator of.
“He (Hathaway) has got to have the resources, he absolutely has to have those resources,” Hancock said.
Later in the meeting, Hathaway did question the decision to move the budget line. He said he wanted the planning and zoning attorney Paul Ziel to still prioritize planning and zoning.
“If it’s a technicality that has to be addressed, that’s one thing,” Hathaway said. “I don’t like it when I hear (county prosecutor Paul Butikofer) needs more resources to do his stuff, because that means I’m going to have less resources, and I can’t have less resources and do what we got to do.”
Hathaway said he knew how it had been in the past when an attorney worked for both planning and zoning and the prosecutor’s office, and said he did not want that happening again.
Hancock said the intention was not to take resources away.
“It’s something very important to all of us, that you get the necessary resources, but we’ve got to follow our legal statutes, and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Hancock told Hathaway.