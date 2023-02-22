Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with local canal boards on Feb. 13 to work-shop regulations on canal setbacks.
The discussion was planned, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, to consider changing the current ordinance which requires 60-foot setbacks from canals to make things easier on both developers and canal companies.
“We want to make it easier to establish what the right set-backs are for every canal, because every canal is not the same,” Hancock said.
As an introduction to the lengthy discussion, Ollerton read from the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan’s paragraph on canal planning which echoed Hancock’s earlier statement about differences.
“Due to the very nature of canal companies and extreme variation between different canal types, its the intent of the county to have a proposed developer coordinate the development directly with the adjacent canal companies, with regard to setbacks and other requirements,” he read.
Currently, Ollerton stated, it is county ordinance that all habitable buildings be set-back 60 feet from the high-water mark of a canal to the edge of the structure. However, there have been several situations where builders and developers have asked to build within the 60 feet and have asked how they can do so.
“It puts the county at odds with canal companies,” Ollerton stated, “because it leaves the county making a decision for the canal company that they have to live with.”
Ollerton further stated his own understanding of the property owners who can’t use that 60 feet of their own property yet still pay taxes for it.
In some instances, he said, he has heard from canal representatives who have said 60 feet isn’t necessary, that sometimes it may even be too much.
Ollerton’s suggestion then, was to reasonably decrease the setback from its current requirement. If a property owner then wants to decrease it further, then it should be up to that property owner to work it out with the appropriate canal company.
“If we put it in the ordinance that way,” Ollerton said, “then the county doesn’t have to issue a variance for that setback.”
However, regardless of how far away homes really are from the canals, some canal companies still run into the issue of driving over lawns when turning around to leave a canal.
Calvin Kinghorn, who works with several canals stated he ran into this very situation when checking up on a diversion on the Parks and Lewisville Canal. He said whether the building was far away enough or not, property owners still plant grass right up against the canal.
“Stick to your 60 feet,” Kinghorn said, “and live and die by it.”
This particular issue canal companies have, Hancock said, is something he would like to see addressed by developers during the platting stage of a subdivision.
“The question is, how can we put together an ordinance that doesn’t take away from people’s property,” Hancock said. “Most of these are on personal property to begin with and we’re trying not to take away personal property rights, but we also need to have access.”
One of his own suggestions was to have developers work with the canal companies to include turn-around areas for canal maintenance crews.
“One of the things that we are doing is we’re making it on plats to show that there is a canal there, and there is an easement on that plat,” he continued.
Michelle Mortimer, attorney for The Great Feeder and various other canal companies, then spoke to clarify the difference between setbacks and easements.
According to Mortimer, canal companies have no enforcement authority over a setback, as those are set by the county. They do, however, have enforcement authority over their easements — their area of access to perform maintenance and operation.
“They [canal companies] can say ‘hey, you’ve placed a tree, you’ve placed a fence, you’ve placed something here... in our easement and we need you to move it,’” Mortimer said.
However, a canal company cannot ask a property owner to move a deck or something attached to their house if it’s too close, or if it’s difficult to get the necessary equipment to maintain the canal through.
“Keeping the 60 feet for habitable structures makes it a lot easier for the canal companies because then they only have to worry about small things within their easement,” she said.
According to Hancock, however, the county’s interest is in placing the responsibility to lessen an easement in the hands of the canal company, instead of leaving it with the county through a variance.
Ollerton questioned if that verbiage in the ordinance could allow the canals to negotiate the setbacks; “Unless the property owner lessens the setback with the canal company.”
This, Ollerton said, would allow the company to agree to a lesser setback and not necessarily give them enforcement authority over the setback.
The 60-foot setback, according to Luke Hicks who also serves on several canal boards, was previously negotiated and established with the county to help provide buffers, both above and below ground, and allow easements large enough to turn around. He stated the necessity of setbacks has been misunderstood by the current administration.
Addressing a previous statement Ollerton made regarding the burden of setbacks on a property owner, Hicks agreed the 60-foot canal setback, in conjunction with the 80-foot setbacks for county roads, take up quite a bit of land from a property owner. He then suggested possibly reducing the setback requirement on county roads to help alleviate this situation.
Hicks further stated the process of granting a variance was the only way he could see where both the county and the canal companies would both be represented on a case by case basis.
Stan Hawkins, speaking for the Harrison Canal, stated he was directly involved in the process of establishing the current ordinance which he says ought to be strengthened instead of weakened. He explained that he has properties in other counties who have expressed to him their wish to have an ordinance like the one in place in Jefferson County.
With each new subdivision, he explained, back when the ordinance was first adopted, canal companies were going to court due to incidents occurring as a result of building too closely to a canal.
As for reviewing each situation on a case by case basis, Hawkins stated canals do not have the time, manpower or budget to do it. Mortimer supported his comments, stating the canals will be taken to court more often if they are given more authority.
After several more speakers, it was determined the 60-foot setback would remain. Ollerton and Mortimer agreed on a suggestion that developers and canal boards could be required to reach and sign an agreement, which would be recorded with the county, eliminating the need for the process of a variance. If a canal company does not agree to a lesser setback, the 60 feet stand.
