The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners adopted the proposed changes to the county’s Building Code following a public hearing on March 7.
There are only a few changes to Jefferson County’s newly adopted building code, according to Building Official Jeff Ottley at the March 7 meeting. Some sections have been deleted, such as gas and electrical sections which are components regulated by the state.
Other changes include 12 deleted appendices, which dealt with mechanical systems the state regulates. Out of 17, only five appendices remain in the code, which deal with tiny homes different structures.
2018 was the first year tiny homes were included in the state building code, according to Ottley. The code is international and tiny homes have been gaining popularity across the country. Tiny homes and modular homes were added to the building codes in an effort to keep up with this trend.
The appendices which were kept in the code, Ottley stated, dealt with all different types of construction that are not frequently found but still require regulation, such as tiny homes.
An additional amendment made to the code was a table which the county filled out with weather loads specific to the area, Ottley stated.
“In the codebook,” he said, “there is a table that deals with different wind or snow loads in the area which is left blank by the state. Each jurisdiction fills it out according to the area it pertains to.”
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, who spoke at the commissioner’s meeting on Feb. 7, as changes are made to the state’s building code, changes must be made and adopted into the county’s code, as well.
“This is actually adopted by state,” Ottley said in clarification. “Individual jurisdictions also adopt it within a reasonable timeframe afterward.”
There will be differences in building codes between jurisdictions, stated Ottley. Requirements will change depending on weather severity in some regions, and other areas may choose to adopt more strict requirements than others.
“The building officials in each jurisdiction, we try to meet and discuss what’s going on each area, and what the needs are,” Ottley said. “We want to be on the same page and be consistent.”
The last building code in Jefferson County was adopted in 2017, according to Assistant Planner Samantha Farr. The code adopted at the March 7 meeting complies with the most recent Idaho Building Code from 2018.