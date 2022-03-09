County Commissioners Postpone adoption of new zoning map

During their Feb. 28 meeting, the Jefferson Board of County Commissioners decided to further postpone the adoption of the new zoning map proposed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Erik Stout, with Planning and Zoning, stated that the Commissioners opted to send the proposed map back to Planning and Zoning with an intent to further discuss and work on the zoning changes that they believe will better suit the county.
As of now, the Commissioners stated that the map will continue, as-is, until a new proposal is published.
This decision came following the public hearing held for the proposed zoning ordinance and map on Feb. 23. While the proposed ordinance was adopted during that meeting, the Commissioners heard various objections to the proposed map from Jefferson County residents.
“The citizens had good concerns,” according to Commissioner Roger Clark. “A lot of their concerns were about the animals they can keep on their property after R-5 zones become R-1. They can still have those animals.”
One of the concerns brought up during the hearing came from Luke Hicks, a member of the board for the Burgess Canal Company. He believes the zoning proposals could cause conflicts with water usage and water rights.
He stated that canal companies have been audited by the Bureau of Reclamation in the past and lost access to water storage rights when it was found that canal water was being used for subdivisions and homes instead of agriculture, for which the reservoir water is designated.
“I don’t feel we should change zoning just depending,” Clark said referring to the possibility that developers might want to develop the land that the proposed map zoned as R-1. “I think when the city decides to move forward, then we can address it.”
While the commissioners are not against growth, according to Clark, they do believe that growth needs to be handled in the best way they can. This may mean that as the community grows denser, those new homes and subdivisions would more than likely be hooked up to the city’s water system and not use the canals.
Despite concerns among the commissioners and the community, Clark said there are parts of the proposed map that the commissioners do like.
“The reason we didn’t make changes,” said Clark, “is that the map would have needed to be sent back to do the hearing process again. Instead, we sent the map back to Planning and Zoning and will discuss with them the changes that we need.”
The commissioners plan to work with Planning and Zoning to make adjustments they feel would be appropriate for Jefferson County and the growth the county expects to see.
“We will continue to work to get it to where we can pass it,” Clark said. “We try to do the best we can for the community.”
While the map’s adoption has been placed on a temporary hold, the ordinance proposed along with it was adopted at the Feb. 23 meeting, despite a small concern from the commissioners. It was decided these concerns were insignificant enough that the ordinance could be passed and amended at a later date, according to Clark.
Any meetings where all three commissioners meet with Planning and Zoning to address their concerns will be open to the public.