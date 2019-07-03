Twice this year, the Idaho Transportation Department met with Jefferson County Commissioners in executive session to discuss the county taking over Highway 48.
Both times, on Jan. 28 and May 28, this discussion was in violation of open meeting laws. Executive sessions are closed meetings, and are defined in open meeting law as “any meeting or part of a meeting of a governing body that is closed to any persons for deliberation on certain matters.” Topics that can legally be covered in these sessions are limited.
On the agendas for May 28 and Jan. 28, the reason for the closed session was cited as “(c) acquisition of real property.” In open meeting laws “(c)” is “To acquire an interest in real property which is not owned by a public agency.” The 2018 Idaho Attorney General’s Open Meeting Law Manual goes on to spell out the point further: “An executive session may be held to consider acquiring an interest in real property that is not owned by a public agency. However, an executive session cannot be held for the purpose of acquiring an interest in real property owned by a public agency.”
A full copy of the Open Meeting Law Manual can be found online at https://www.ag.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2018/04/OpenMeeting.pdf.
Because ITD is a public agency, discussion of purchasing the ITD-owned highway must be held in an open meeting, but this did not happen. County attorney Weston Davis and county prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer were both in attendance May 28 when the meeting and violation occurred.
Davis said going into executive session had been a mistake; he had missed the exclusion in (c) for property owned by a public agency.
“There was no calculated purpose in going, or hiding, in executive session,” he said. “I just missed it, we should have stopped it before we went into executive session.”
Once the May 28 violation had been brought to the commissioners’ and Davis’s attention, they took curative action. In a June 24 meeting, Commissioner Scott Hancock relayed the details of the May 28 closed meeting.
“ITD came in with some proposals that they would exchange, that they wanted to move Highway 48 … to the county,” Hancock said. “They also gave us a proposal that they would look into possibly, if we would take Highway 48, building an interchange on the south side of Rigby.”
Hancock said the commissioners then told the ITD representatives that a public hearing would have to be held. He said the commissioners also asked how much an interchange would cost, and ITD representatives said the Thornton interchange cost more than $20 million. He said ITD has been pushing for the county to take over the highway, not the other way around.
“Our comments have been that the public in most cases in our discussion have been opposed to us taking Highway 48,” he said.
Hancock said that was “basically all that was presented in that meeting,” and commissioners Roger Clark and Shayne Young seemed to be in agreement when Hancock turned to them for any additions.
As of June, the county commissioners had not taken curative action regarding the Jan. 28 executive session. The county attorney was informed of that violation too late to address it June 24.
These sessions were not the first time ITD has asked the county to take over the highway. In 2018, department representatives came to the commissioners in open meeting to discuss the possible property transfer. The issue then vanished for awhile, before ITD returned to the commissioners behind closed doors Jan. 28. A public hearing regarding transferring the highway to the county is scheduled for July 8.