Kevin Hathaway, Jefferson County Planning and Zoning administrator, said at a commissioner meeting March 16 that negotiations for Area of Impact agreements between the cities and county officials are going well and they expect to reach resolution soon.
Hathaway believes they’re past points of contention.
Tad Haight, mayor of Menan, said he and others felt blindsided and set back six months in talks on the city agreements with the counties.
When Haight heard of Hathaway’s optimism at the commissioners’ meeting, he said conflict doesn’t solve anything but he was surprised at the glowing report.
“I had no idea we were so close to an agreement,” Haight said. “It’s weird that there’s such a difference of opinions there. I think there’s still some things we need to work through. I had no idea we were so close to a total agreement.”
Haight says the county is “holding the line” on keeping their template for agreements the same throughout the county.
According to Hathaway, the county wants to keep uniformity across the areas of impact in terms of following state and county ordinances, but that cities can make requests based on their individual needs.
Haight stated that when they presented their requests for Menan, maybe the city customized too much because their requests were turned down.
“The other night we went to the meeting, and it was just like we were back six months,” he said. “Basically said ‘your ideas, we’re not even gonna look at them because we don’t wanna change the template.”
One point Haight emphasized was that the county would like to have cities provide utilities to county residents not residing in the area of annexation.
In regards to providing utilities to county residents, Hathaway said that unless a city is planning to annex the area, they won’t have to provide utilities to a county resident not within a city’s boundary.
Haight reports that the agreement papers presented by the county list that a landowner has the option to connect to city services without annexation to the city.
“If a city makes utilities available, then in the future, you can more easily hook up a new subdivision,” Hathaway said.
Haight stated that his concern is that the city will be required to provide cheap services to someone that doesn’t pay taxes to the city.
“That’s never gonna happen,” Haight said. “I can’t see why you would even want that. The city would do it, but then you’re running cheap services to a county resident that’s not paying city taxes. He’s not part of the community; there’s no upside for the city.”
Ty Belnap, chairman for county Planning and Zoning, said he thought they had a good, productive meeting with Menan and Lewisville.
Belnap said that the county gave the cities the agreement with Rigby as a boilerplate but would have parts that were specific to the cities.
“We’re the second fastest growing county in the state,” Belnap said. “We have to do something to help with the growth and that’s given us motivation to move forward.”
Belnap said he believes they’ll reach agreements by the end of the summer.