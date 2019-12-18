County considering spending $800,000 on new landfill equipment

A piece of equipment used to dig landfill cells in Jefferson County is in the market to be replaced.
Dave Walrath, county public works administrator, said the scraper at Circular Butte Landfill is “getting tired.” He told county commissioners in October the scraper would soon need numerous repairs, and said they could do that or replace the scraper altogether. After weighing the options, commissioners opted to pursue a new scraper.
Walrath brought county commissioners three price quotes Dec. 9. He said he wanted commissioners to have an idea of what the price would be.
“We’ll revisit it, I just wanted you guys to kind of get thinking about what the numbers are going to be, because they’re not pretty,” he said.
The quotes were from Arnold Machinery Company, CAT and John Deere. Walrath said the John Deere quote was for a scraper tractor setup, and said he did not think that would work for the landfill. The John Deere quote was the cheapest, coming out to under $730,000, and the machine had the most horsepower, but Walrath said it was “like comparing apples to oranges.”
The other two quotes included a scraper and articulated truck. CAT’s quote came out to around $805,000 after considering the trade-in value of the current scraper and the price quote. Arnold’s was $780,000, though it expired Nov. 30.
“CAT is really close, I’m surprised,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Walrath said a positive is both the Volvo and CAT equipment are ready-built, meaning the county would not have to wait. He said there are cells already prepared, but said the scraper is used to cover garbage as well.
“We can go a month or two without digging, but we can’t go a month or two without covering,” Hancock said.
Walrath said he would not mind going with Volvo, since the brand is “highly regarded.” Commissioner Shayne Young asked if those with CAT might be willing to negotiate. Hancock said he has negotiated with the company before and said he believed they would be. Young said the county may have a better trade-in price with CAT equipment after 10 years. Walrath said he would try to negotiate.