The Jefferson County public works department will be patching up and chip sealing the roads in Ririe on 200 N and 150 N for the next few weeks.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath informed the county commissioners of the sealing during the commissioners meeting June 17.
“It’s a very cost-effective treatment for our roads,” he said.
He said the county may receive complaints because people often do not understand what they are doing. Commissioner Scott Hancock said he knows there is still a lot of patching to be done.
“Our roads got destroyed this winter thanks to the weather,” he said.
Walrath said the whole state, especially eastern Idaho, experienced more than usual damage to the roads as a result of the rough winter.
In his update, Walrath also said a cap overheated at the Circular Butte Landfill. He said there were issues with gaskets and radiator, and the cap had to be fixed in Idaho Falls. He said the county was not at fault and would not have to cover the repairs.
During the meeting the commissioners approved the purchase of a new pickup truck and considered the purchase of a security gate for the Public Works Department.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath said a vehicle currently used by the department has reached the end of its usefulness, at around 15 years old and with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer.
Walrath also asked the commissioners to consider the purchase of two security gates for the road and bridge shop. Fuel is stored in the maintenance yard, and Walrath said installing gates would allow county employees to access the fuel when road and bridge employees are not available, while still keeping it secure.
“It will allow them to easily enter the yard and get fuel,” he said.
He said he received three bids, with the least expensive being $12,000 from a Utah vendor, less than half the price of the next cheapest, which was about $26,000. The gates would open upward for greater ease of use.
“We think the design that lifts the gate up is the better option for us, with the winters we’ve got,” Walrath said.
Initially, Walrath said the gates would have to wait until the fall, as the budget that would apply to the project sat at $10,000. However, Rebecca Squires, the emergency management coordinator, said she had budgeted $25,000 in grant money, and only used about $1,000.
“Gates and physical security are grant eligible, and you could do it under civil defense or under emergency management,” she said.
After the gate discussion, the commissioners approved a policy update that would change the schedule of some public works employees. Walrath had requested the change, because he said the current schedule made it so employees worked different hours.
“It just makes sense that we’re all synchronized as our schedule goes, especially during the construction season, because sometimes our days can go long,” he said.