Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squire told commissioners Dec. 7 that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county were increasing exponentially. She further said if the numbers continue in their current pattern, the county would be moved into the Critical Risk level.
Squires’ prediction was confirmed as the county was moved into the Critical Risk level the same day, joining Bonneville and Madison Counties, after having three days of an active case rate of 45 (or more) per 10,000.
While there are no additional metrics or restrictions when a county moves to the Critical Risk level, Squires stated that individual entities can make decisions for themselves and their employees.
“Department heads will need to evaluate again how to keep their employees safe,” Squires said. “I have no specific guidance... but I do believe the mitigation efforts are working in our offices.”
Squires has previously stated departments should be aware of vulnerable employees and look at ways to further distance if needed.
Commissioner Shayne Young acts as the county representative on the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board and stated that the county will continue to follow the guidelines set by EIPH and the Governor.
Masks will continue to be required in the Courthouse and County Annex, as well as having elected officials and department heads have employees distance and wear masks.
“We have also encouraged officials to let those who can work from home do so as well as employees who are high risk,” Young said.
Other than the EIPH guidelines and the directives put out by Governor Brad Little, Young said that at this time, the county would not be implementing further restrictions.
“The health board is doing what they can to educate people on safety precautions and guidelines, and I know the most controversial thing is the masking, but they do help, especially when paired with washing your hands and distancing,” Young said.
As of Dec. 14, Jefferson County reported 97 active cases with an active case rate of 32.5 per 10,000. There were 11 reported deaths in the county by EIPH as of the same date. Clark County was reporting just one active case of COVID-19 as of Dec. 14 with a case rate of 11.8 per 10,000.
As of Dec. 14, there were 133 reported deaths in the health district. Idaho reported 121,179 cases and 1,175 deaths as of the same date. The United States has reported over 16.4 million cases and over 299,000 deaths.