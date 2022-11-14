The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with the county's various elected officials and department heads during their quarterly staff meeting held on October 24.

Departments such as Road and Bridge, the University of Idaho Extension Office, Noxious Weeds and the courthouse custodial department reported they were preparing for the approaching winter season. 


