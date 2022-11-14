The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners met with the county's various elected officials and department heads during their quarterly staff meeting held on October 24.
Departments such as Road and Bridge, the University of Idaho Extension Office, Noxious Weeds and the courthouse custodial department reported they were preparing for the approaching winter season.
According to Mitch Whitmill with Noxious Weeds, his department is preparing trucks for plowing, as well as working on seeding at this time.
He also reported he would be holding off the disposition of county property auction for a week, holding it on Nov. 2 instead of Oct. 26, due to a lack of responses from other county departments. He stated if any department has any items they wish to dispose of, to let him know so he can include it in the Auction.
Currently, he said, he knows Road and Bridge has a few items they will need to auction, but he has yet to hear from the department about that equipment.
"We try to schedule this every quarter," Whitmill said, but continued that the auction could be held any week.
Travis Thompson, with the county's janitorial department also reported preparing the trucks for snow plowing and making additional preparations for the cold weather.
With the University of Idaho Extension Office, Lori Dye reported they had just concluded their award programs for Future Farmers of America and 4-H students in Mud Lake and Rigby. She thanked the board for all of the support the county shows for their agriculture students.
The Treasurer's Office has stayed busy working with the County Assessor on tax cancellations and homeowner's exemptions.
"It takes a lot of work and costs a lot of money," Treasurer Kristine Lund reported.
She also stated her office is preparing tax charges and is collaborating with the Clerk's Office to complete those.
County Assessor Jessica Roach reported her office has seen business as usual, and besides having received a new vehicle approved at last week's meeting, she had no updates to provide.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated the Sheriff's Office has remained busy this quarter. He reported they would stay busy in the upcoming week with various community events as it is the week approaching Halloween.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires reported there will be a kick-off meeting for the community preparedness fair which she believes may be held next spring.
She has also been working on the Courthouse Emergency Plan and notified the department heads and elected officials that she is required to present the plan to them in order to receive feedback and to make decisions regarding each department. That presentation, she said, will be given at the conclusion of the November 7 Commissioner's Meeting.
Once the plan is finalized, she said, she and the Sheriff will hold a training for the county employees. This, she explained, is for the county to be prepared when emergency situations occur at the Courthouse. She also stated she will need to write annexes into the plan to cover emergency situations for the Noxious Weeds and Road and Bridge departments.
On Oct. 21, Squires reported, she met with the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Taskforce, which consists of EMS agencies around the state as well as representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and other agencies, on improving EMS coverage.
According to Squires, Idaho is one of several states who do not list EMS as essential services.
"It's not required by law that, when you call 911, that an ambulance be available," she stated.
She reported at a later point in the board's meeting that the EMS taskforce would not be pursuing legislation on this matter during the upcoming legislative session, but would instead wait until the 2024 session after they've had more time to prepare the proposed legislation.
Squires also informed the commissioners she had worked with Lund to apply for the second tranche of the county's ARPA money, which would now be on its way, along with $160,000 in Assistance for State, Local, and Tribal Governments (ASLT) aid.
Milton Ollerton with Planning and Zoning reported building inspections were beginning to slow down, now with the colder temperatures. This has given the department an opportunity to catch up.
He also stated the Planning and Zoning Commission has kept busy as well, having held two meetings in the last couple of months as they work on updating ordinances.
County Clerk Colleen Poole reminded county to prepare for the Nov. 8 general election, as it is approaching. She also stated the County Courthouse will be hosting a blood drive through the Red Cross.
With the beginning of the new budget year beginning at the start of the month, County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed his appreciation for all the departments working with the board to finalize their budgets and for remaining within their budgets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.