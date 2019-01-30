County drafting impact fee resolution

Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires is working with five county agencies to determine how those departments intend to use impact fees prior to them expiring after 11 years.
“The clock is ticking, we’re leaving money under the table,” Squires said.
Squires said if the county doesn’t use the impact fees before the 11-year mark, they would need to be reimbursed to the tax payers and give an explanation as to why the fees were not used. She said the five departments/agencies that receive impact fees include the Sheriff’s Office, Road and Bridge Department, Parks and Recreation, the Central Fire District and the Roberts Fire District.
“I know road and bridge has used some of theirs,” she said. “The money has to be used for the agency for which it was collected.”
Squires said many of the departments are unaware that they have impact fees that can be used for certain projects. She said the sheriff’s office was completely unaware of impact fees existence. After informing the sheriff’s office of these fees, Squires requested that County Attorney Weston Davis research if these fees can be used to reimburse expenses that would have otherwise been covered by impact fees.
“They have made purchases that would have been eligible under the impact fees,” she said.
According to the county’s capital improvement plan, the impact fees cannot be used for any purpose other than to defray system improvement costs incurred to provide additional public facilities to serve new growth.
Because the impact fees that were acquired between 2009 and 2011 are nearing the 11-year mark, Commissioner Scott Hancock suggested that they utilize those funds first, and then develop a plan for the following years.
“We’ll give you the assignment to work with the entities to put together a resolution,” he said.
According to the Jefferson County Impact Fee Ordinance 09-02, the sheriff’s office receives $7.20 per residential unit and $0.004 per square-foot for nonresidential units in impact fees, while road and bridge receives $191.90 and $0.50, parks and recreation receives $43 for residential and nothing for nonresidential, Central Fire receives $68.80 and $0.03 and Roberts Fire receives $20.90 and $0.01.
As of Jan. 23, the sheriff’s office has $9,172 in impact fees, road and bridge has $373,191, parks and recreation has $28,270, Central Fire has $70,878 and Roberts Fire has $756.
Squires said she will begin working with each entity to understand how much each has in impact fees, learn how they would like to use those funds and then formulate a resolution to be presented to Davis for review and the commissioners for approval at a later date.