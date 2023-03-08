County elected officials and department heads gathered on Feb. 27 to share their department updates with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. They shared announcements regarding the start of 4-H school and the county swore in the newest Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Scott Peterson.
Lori Dye, University of Idaho Extension Educator reported 4-H school would be starting in the next week in Mud Lake. Also beginning this week would be food preservation and canning classes which will be offered every Wednesday night for the next five months.
4-H students recently attended the Know Your Government event in Boise where they had the opportunity to work with Judges, meet legislators and learn about government and procedures.
Mitch Whitmill with the Noxious Weeds Department reported they are busy upgrading their equipment for this year and making repairs while ensuring the parking lots are clear. He also reported the department has been working to expand their reach through working with other counties and with the legislature to clarify noxious weed law.
Tammy Adkins with the probation department reported they have been busy as numbers are picking up. She stated the department is steadily and constantly in court and keeping busy through it. She had nothing else to report.
Milton Ollerton with Planning and Zoning and Building reported the department had a taste of spring last week as they performed 18 inspections. The department office has stayed busy, he said, with Land Use files scheduled for March and April. He also reported the March and April planning and zoning agendas are full.
The department has kept busy answering questions from the public; people, he said, are still interested in buying property.
Christine Lund, County Treasurer, reported her office has been conducting business as usual while working with the Sheriff’s Office on Warrants of Distraint. The office’s goal, as always, is to get taxes paid, she reported.
Sheriff Steve Anderson reported the Sheriff’s Office is busy, hopping from call to call. He also mentioned the Easter Egg Hunt which has required much preparation and work from the department.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires reported the county’s emergency procedures training went well. She will also be holding a make-up training on March 8 for those who were unable to attend.
She stated she also spent time helping the City of Roberts issue an emergency alert on the city’s boil order. This is an ongoing open issue for the city, she said.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reported his office was excited to welcome new Chief Deputy Prosecutor Scott Peterson, who’s first day was Feb. 27. Peterson was hired following the resignation of former Chief Deputy Serhiy “Gus” Stavynskyy who took the position of Chief Deputy Public Defender in Twin Falls last month.
“We’re in a good place,” Taylor said in a phone interview following the meeting.
County Clerk Colleen Poole reported all three school districts would be participating in this month’s election. Jefferson Joint School District #251 are posing two separate bonds while West Jefferson School District #253 and Ririe Joint School District #252 are asking for supplementary levies.
She also reported there was a precinct added in December, so she advised anyone with questions about precincts to check with her. Poole encouraged the courthouse personnel and the public to go out and vote on March 14.
County Commissioner Shayne Young reminded the county about the county building out in Mud Lake where Eastern Idaho Public Health used to be. He stated they should probably move forward with finding a new use for the building -if not they’d likely look to sell it.
However, he would prefer to see the county offer services to residents out there, such as motor vehicle licensing, 4-H, or the Sheriff’s Office. He asked that anyone with ideas for the building bring their thoughts to the commissioners so they can get those ideas going.
