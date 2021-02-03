The Jefferson County Commissioners, Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath and representatives from Horrocks Engineers, The Development Company and the Economic Development Agency joined together Jan. 25 to discuss where the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project is at.
Jefferson County is working to armor and raise four miles of road near Roberts leading to the county’s largest dairy farm with the utilization of a grant through the Department of Commerce.
The meeting was largely facilitated by EDA representative Chris LoBasco who ran through a check list of items that needed to be done in order to meet the qualifications for the grant. The EDA is a branch within the Department of Commerce “...with the mission to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting innovation and competitiveness, preparing American regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy,” according to their website.
Ben Burke from Horrocks stated that they were about 50% completed on the design aspect of the project. The engineering portion of the project was initially estimated to cost approximately $450,000.
Walrath said that once the design is completed, then the county will advertise a Request for Proposals and begin accepting bids on the construction portion. According to Walrath, the county will most likely accept bids for six weeks.
LoBasco then asked if the county was working on evidence of good title, which was covered by the validation hearing held Dec. 4. In order to move forward with the project and use of the grant, the road had to be proven as county owned and maintained.
Eric Verner, GIS Project Manager with Horrocks, informed LoBasco that he would working on putting together documents for the EDA on the environmental side of things. He also stated that he does not believe the county needs any categorical exclusions from that aspect of the project.
The conversation continued, covering estimates for the construction and whether the original application could be amended or if it needed to be redone.
Walrath said his cost estimate is around $4 million, which is a shift from the initial $7 million estimate.
The grant is a 20/80 match, with the county having to cover 20% of the project costs and the Department of Commerce covering the other 80%. Walrath said they’ve presented having the county do the paving portion of the project to help cover costs along with cash, as they have the equipment and labor available.
To cut down on the estimate, Walrath also said he went through each big ticket item on the list and was able to get the estimate down $3 million.
“I’m also hoping to find some state funds to cover our side of the match,” he stated.
Walrath said that while there’s not a current set start date for the construction portion of the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project, he would like to see it done within the same year construction begins. With the amount of work that needs to be done though and depending on the weather, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if it carries over into two road work seasons.