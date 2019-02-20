The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a letter Feb. 11 banning a dog from entering Jefferson County Lake that allegedly bit the bottom of a child in 2017.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames presented the letter written by Jefferson County Attorney Weston Davis. She said on Aug. 11, 2017 a “white” dog owned by Donald Randall bit the bottom of a child while on a leash at the lake.
“Due to the risk to the safety of the public, this dog is no longer welcome at Jefferson Lake from this time forward,” the letter states.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said Randall contacted him and said his dog never bit the child it only bit the child’s coat. Eames disagreed. She said after the incident happen the child’s mother showed Randall her child’s bottom with a bite mark.
“She showed him that,” Eames said. “She showed the marks.”
Hancock also indicated that Randall said the dog was just playing.
Eames said the child was riding a scooter when the dog bit him. After the incident the mother told Randall that his dog bit her child. He allegedly said that his dog does not bite.
“Biting is still biting,” Hancock said.
She said the Randalls can still enter the park, but not their dog.
“The dog is no longer welcome,” Eames said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the issuance of the letter.
In other discussion, Eames informed the commissioners that impact fees were improperly used on a maintenance project at the lake in 2014.
Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires said $11,000 in impact fees were used to repair and upgrade the walk path at the lake.
“The only eligible project, according to the capital improvement plan for parks and recreation, is to increase its acreage per person,” Squires said. “It was before either Mickey’s or my time.”
Because it happened five years ago, Hancock said he didn’t think it’s something that they should go back and rectify.
“We don’t really know all of the circumstances involved with it five years ago,” he said. “There was probably some reasonable rationale that they used.”
Squires said she spoke to Davis about the matter before bringing it to the commissioners who said it could be a problem.
With that, Hancock said it should be something that they discuss in an executive session at a later meeting.
“Now that we know about it, we want to handle it correctly,” Commissioner Shayne Young said.
Lastly, Eames mentioned there is a drain that enters the park’s parking lot on the east side that comes from a corral.
“I can’t have that there, especially since my parking is there,” she said.
For now the commissioners asked Eames to get the name of the property owner and the name of the person renting the property so that they can speak with them.
“It might be something we want to get Weston (Davis) involved in,” Young said.