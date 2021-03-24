Jefferson County IT representative Garn Herrick received approval from commissioners March 15 to purchase 30 terabytes of storage for the county.
Herrick stated that this was a planned purchase for this fiscal year but that it was just happening a bit sooner than expected as more photos and videos are saved to the county database.
“The main server has locked up twice in the last month because we’re running out of room,” Herrick said.
The storage will cost $42,553.63 from AB Tech and the equipment will be identical to the storage that was placed in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Commissioners asked if this was the GSA pricing, or the best/lowest cost offered for federal and governmental agencies, which Herrick said it was.
Herrick stated that he hopes this will last time another four years before they need to add more storage again for the county. Following the discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the purchased.