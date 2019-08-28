Prescriptions may be costing less for Jefferson County jail after commissioners voted to approve an agreement with a new pharmacy services provider.
Captain Nora Ortega with the county sheriff’s office told county commissioners the jail could save an estimated $400 per month — about $4,800 this upcoming year — by receiving prescriptions from Correct Rx Pharmacy Services Inc. instead of Idaho Drug. She said the estimate is based on an analysis by Badger Medical during one of the summer months.
“We’re hoping that Correct Rx will save us money,” Ortega said outside of the meeting. “According to the comparison, we are; I hope it just continues to be that way.”
Correct Rx is an institutional pharmacy services provider to organizations nationwide. Ortega said other counties have been using Correct Rx, including Madison and Bonneville counties.
“They’re very happy with their services,” Ortega said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said Jefferson County would be given Correct Rx’s discount rate — prescriptions would cost $4.95 per prescription according to the contract. He said the dispensing fee would be the same for the first year and be adjusted by the Cost of Pricing Index up to 3% each year thereafter. Hancock asked whether Weston Davis, the county attorney, had looked over the agreement with Correct Rx. Ortega said he had and after a few changes, was comfortable with the final result.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement. As of Aug. 20, the contract still needed to be signed by the county sheriff before becoming finalized.