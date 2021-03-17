The Jefferson County Circular Butte Landfill and the Road and Bridge department will now be accepting electronic payments after receiving approval to join Access Idaho.
County Commissioners approved the agreement at their meeting March 8 after receiving information from Treasurer Kristine Lund on the process. It will not cost the county any fees to add the landfill and Road and Bridge to Access Idaho and a service fee of 3% plus $1 will be applied to transactions.
According to Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath, they may be able to accept electronic payments at County Line landfill in the future as well with a cell phone that has LTE data abilities, but that won’t come for awhile.
“Circular Butte is pretty much a regional landfill and we get a lot of our of county waste,” Walrath said. “We’re strictly cash or account payments right now and I think we’ll get a lot more use with card availability.”
Circular Butte does charge a fee to out of county residents that utilize that landfill.
According to Walrath, the Road and Bridge department will mainly be accepting payments for access permit fees which includes right-of-way permits for placing utilities as well as corporate payments, which are usually done on a yearly basis.
“I can definitely see using Access Idaho as being something people like because most people just assume already that we accept cards when it’s just cash and check at the moment,” Walrath said.
Walrath said the electronic payment option will be available in the coming weeks once the system is setup.