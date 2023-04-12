The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for the provision of illuminated stop signs on County Line Road.

The contract, according to Public Works Director Rob Cromwell, stated the stipulations require Jefferson County to install the stop signs, document them, and submit the documentation back to LHTAC.


