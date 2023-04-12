The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for the provision of illuminated stop signs on County Line Road.
The contract, according to Public Works Director Rob Cromwell, stated the stipulations require Jefferson County to install the stop signs, document them, and submit the documentation back to LHTAC.
“It’s a good program, it doesn’t cost us anything except for the actual installation,” Cromwell stated.
Jefferson County submitted for this grant a while back, Cromwell said, however, due to LHTAC’s process for these stop signs each site where a sign would be installed was subject to an inspection. He further explained both the State of Idaho and the Historical Society require additional inspections to ensure no historical sites would be impacted by the installation, a process which Cromwell stated held the process up.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock applauded the efforts, stating something needed to be done on County Line Road to increase visibility. According to Hancock, there had been serious accidents on County Line throughout the year, resulting in two or three fatalities. He suggested it might be a good idea for Bonneville to consider similar measures on their side of the road.
Cromwell stated he had been working with Bonneville on the maintenance of the road; he said they are working together to come up with a better maintenance plan for County Line. Currently, he reported, Bonneville is working on a project at 3900 E, to replace the bridge on County Line and widen the road. That project will break ground later this year.
One issue on County Line which concerned Hancock, he said, was the amount of truck traffic on the road. He suggested Jefferson and Bonneville should work together to widen County Line to accommodate for the large trucks.
Cromwell agreed a wider road would improve the safety of the road, especially during the winter. He believes a wider surface would create more of a buffer so snow drifts wouldn’t completely close the road up.
In other business at the same meeting, Cromwell asked the commissioners to allow Road and Bridge Management to take county vehicles home with them in case of after-hour calls and road-related emergencies. This, he stated, is common practice for many of the surrounding counties agencies, and is very helpful in lessening response-times.
“I think it’s important to keep the response time as low as possible,” Cromwell stated.
This agenda item had been listed as a personnel issue which would be addressed in an executive session as per Idaho Code 74-206 B. Upon reviewing the agenda, however, Hancock suggested the issue be addressed in open session as it did not meet requirements for an executive session. Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor agreed with the assessment, and the discussion commenced.
According to Hancock, prior to County Commissioners Roger Clark and Shayne Young taking office, it had been part of Road and Bridge Policy to allow certain individuals, in management, to take vehicles home as long as those vehicles remained parked and were not used for personal reasons.
However, there were instances reported by county residents where the road and bridge personnel abused the privilege, Hancock said. After those residents voiced their concerns, he stated, policy changed and no longer allowed personnel to take the vehicles home.
During the commissioner’s discussion, County Commissioner Shayne Young expressed his opinion that this particular need was more prevalent in the winter, he would prefer road and bridge vehicles remain in the shop during the summer. He later stated he could also see a possibility for one person to be on call during the summer, to stay both prudent and cost-effective.
Cromwell informed the board that road and bridge receives several after-hour calls outside of the winter months, as well. In his time as Public Works Administrator, in the months of September and October, he received several calls through dispatch reporting downed trees
Hancock encouraged Cromwell to work with his department in creating a policy and guidelines for vehicle usage and on-call employees. After doing so, Cromwell should bring the policy back to the board for review and approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.