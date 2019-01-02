The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a revised operating plan at County Line Landfill Dec. 17 that modifies the daily covering of bulk waste.
Solid Waste Administrator Dave Walrath said with the revised operating plan, the department would now cover bulk waste, such as large stumps and large chunks of concrete every 30 days, rather than every day.
“We think a 30 day interval is more appropriate for the bulk waste, so we’re not wasting space at the landfill,” he said.
Walrath said the proposed changes have already been approved by Eastern Idaho Public Health and common items that are regularly dumped will continue to be covered daily.
The commissioners unanimously approved the revised operating plan.
In October, the county received a letter from Eastern Idaho Public Health that stated there a couple compliance issues at the County Line Landfill.
According to the letter, too many “white goods” (appliances) containing Freon have been accumulating on the cement pad over the past year as required by the operating plan.
Likewise, some waste mainly concrete and stumps have not been covered, also required by the operating plan.
“I’m not really sure why all of a sudden the daily covering is a big deal because it hasn’t been for years,” Walrath said Oct. 9. “We have started covering that stuff up.”
The county remedied the problem before the Oct. 26 requirement and has since been working on the revised plan.
In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a $1,600 snow plow for the noxious weeds and invasive species department’s four-wheeler for plowing county parking lots.
Department Administrator Mitch Whitmill said he received prices from two businesses, Iron Baltic and Boss. Iron Baltic’s estimate was $1,600 while Boss’ was $3,900. Whitmill said the difference in cost was due to Iron Baltic’s being a manual while Boss’ was hydraulic.
“That’s (hydraulic) overkill for us,” he said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.