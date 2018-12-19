The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department is looking to epoxy overlay seven bridge decks throughout the county in the coming year, pending funding from a Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) grant.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath said of the seven bridges included in the grant application, a couple are found in Madison County and one is partially in Bonneville County. It also includes two dry bed bridges found on Annis Highway and Lewisville Highway and on the north Twin Bridge that crosses the Snake River between Madison and Jefferson County.
“The Menan Bridge is currently maintained by Madison County,” he said. “We’re probably going to change that so it’s a joint maintenance deal like we did with Bonneville on County Line.”
Walrath said an epoxy typically starts with a cleaning of the bridge deck, followed by shot blasting the deck to get the epoxy to adhere to it. Each deck will receive two applications of epoxy and aggregate.
“You seal off all the micro-cracking to keep the water and the salt from getting into the reinforcement,” he said.
The grant doesn’t require a match from the county however all of the bridge decks need to be completed by Dec. 6, 2019. By having the support from Bonneville and Madison Counties Walrath believes the county’s chances of receiving the grant are very good.
“I think LHTAC really wants to encourage that kind of thing, where we work with our neighbors,” he said.
In other discussion, Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires said she met with the Harrison Canal Board regarding the Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant and the idea of armoring the bank and bridge on Archer Highway. After speaking with them, she said they are not interested in participating as of now.
“They want to put it off a year,” she said.
The Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant is a 75/25 grant, meaning the county would be responsible for 25 percent of the costs. When it was discussed in August, the commissioners agreed to pursue the grant but noting that the Harrison Canal Company needs to cover the 25 percent match since its weir has caused the damage to the bridge.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said because the canal company was the one responsible for the degrading on the bridge, the county should send them a letter in the mean time indicating that the company’s weir is causing damages to the bridge.
“I think we send them a letter and tell them that they are liable for any damage created to our bridge,” he said.
With that, Squires said she has withdrawn the county’s application.
“I sent a letter to the state and to High Country letting them know that we are withdrawing our application,” Squires said.