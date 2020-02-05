Two Jefferson County maintenance employees will be paid overtime, after a lengthy discussion Jan. 27.
Most Jefferson County employees receive compensatory time, or comp time, when they work more than 40 hours in a week. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said he does not like paying employees that way, and said he would rather his maintenance employee receive overtime.
Rebecca Squires said using comp time is the policy throughout county departments, except for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“If an employee works more than 40 hours in a work week, then a non-public employer must pay out overtime,” Squires said. “As a public employer, where we have set budgets, it is allowable to pay comp time.”
Anderson said he thinks comp time is a “never-ending sieve.”
“If somebody gains comp time, and they take their paid time off — that’s what that is — we have to pay somebody to come in and cover that,” he said.
He said the employee covering the shift could then be working more than 40 hours that week and thus need comp time for himself. Anderson said he would prefer to pay overtime because there is “closure.” Scott Hancock, county commissioner, said comp time might work better for non-law enforcement employees.
“Sheriff, I understand perfectly where you’re coming from,” Hancock said. “But I understand also, hopefully, we have two maintenance people to give us the opportunity to do some flexibility. If, for example, we had an emergency come up that would allow possible for comp time. Unlike the sheriff’s deputies, for example — you have to have people covering shifts, you can’t pull people off.”
The topic became further complicated by the fact the county now has two maintenance employees, one in the building and grounds budget, and one in Anderson’s budget. Squires said the two should be treated the same since the jobs are “essentially the same.”
“One is in a supervisory position over the other, but it wouldn’t be fair for one to be paid in overtime and for the other to accrue comp time,” Squires said. “Whatever decision is made, they should be treated equally.”
Squires said she would prefer they both receive comp time because that is what other non-law enforcement employees receive. County Clerk Colleen Poole said she agreed. Poole said additionally, the only overtime line in the county budget is in the sheriff’s office budget.
Anderson said he agreed the employees should be treated equally. He said he would be willing for the maintenance employee not under his budget to pull from the overtime line. He said he understood from auditors that would be OK. Poole said it is “doable, yes,” though messy.
“He would have a payroll line on a different budget, overtime out of your budget — It’s just criss-crossing a couple of budgets,” she said.
She said she also worried it would be like “opening a can of worms” since other employees do not receive overtime. Anderson said he still wanted to pay in overtime.
“I respect where HR is coming from on this, and they would like consistency,” he said. “But ultimately, our supervisor of maintenance is under our budget, so I think that should weigh heavily on what we would like to see done with him.”
Anderson said the maintenance employees would be picking up jobs previously hired out. He said that would save money in areas, but could mean the employees would work more than 40 hours sometimes in spite of the additional maintenance position.
After further discussion, commissioners voted to pay both maintenance individuals overtime out of the sheriff’s office budget for this fiscal year.