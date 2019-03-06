Jefferson County officials are actively monitoring flood conditions west of Roberts after a week of heavy rainfall and rapid snow melt that has caused two roads to close to traffic until they become passable.
As of Feb. 28, 2600 E. from County Line to 200 N. and 2100 E. between 100 N. and 400 N. were closed to traffic.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath told The Jefferson Star March 1, that he expected the roads to remain closed throughout the weekend. He said the issue is the water can’t soak through the ground because it is frozen.
“It’s pretty minor,” Walrath said.
Other areas of Jefferson County may have water on the road edges in low spots, sparking county officials to urge drivers to use caution.
“It only takes a few inches of moving water to sweep a car off the road,” Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires said. “Also, if you can’t see the roadway, you have no idea if it’s even there anymore or how deep the water is. If in doubt, don’t risk it.”
County road and bridge crews have been active in the area clearing drainage paths and moving snow away from the roads.
According to a Jefferson County press release, only minor damage has been observed and drainage channels are operating within capacity. Caution signs currently mark many of the flooded areas found throughout the county.
In the farmland west of Interstate 15, farmers and ranchers may experience difficulties while moving feed and other materials on unpaved roads that are wet and soft. According to the press release, “low-lying” farmland may have temporary pools of water that can be as deep as six-feet.
Because of the recent history of flooding in the area, county officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Walrath said he doesn’t think it will get more severe, unless the area has another rain on snow event.
In February, 2017 the area experienced severe flooding that destroyed over three miles of roadway that cost the county approximately $300,000. Since then, additional culverts have been added and roadsides have been armored to handle flowing water without encroaching onto the driving surface.