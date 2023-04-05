Elected officials and department heads gathered at their regular staff meeting on March 27 with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to provide updates on their various departments.

Rob Cromwell, Public Works Director, reported on several items. Road and Bridge crews, he said, hoped to begin patching roads this week, depending on weather. Also, he said, Road and Bridge was approved for a $100,000 grant to pave a section of 1900 E on the west side of the county.


