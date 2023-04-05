Elected officials and department heads gathered at their regular staff meeting on March 27 with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to provide updates on their various departments.
Rob Cromwell, Public Works Director, reported on several items. Road and Bridge crews, he said, hoped to begin patching roads this week, depending on weather. Also, he said, Road and Bridge was approved for a $100,000 grant to pave a section of 1900 E on the west side of the county.
He also reported Circular Butte Landfill, which was recently closed due to flooding, is open again but with limited services. Cromwell reported his crews were able to build up the road to the point where it is drivable. When conditions dry out, he said, crews will return and finish building it up correctly, to where it will “hopefully” last four or five years.
Lori Dye, with the Jefferson County Extension Office, stated she did not have much to report aside from a couple small items. She stated she and Joseph Sagers were trying to push in as many winter classes before 4-H goes into full swing. At this time there have some 4-H weigh-ins in both Rigby and Mud Lake areas.
Continued snowfall and icy conditions kept the Sheriff’s Office busy, Sheriff Steve Anderson reported. He said his office has been busy with slick roads and slide-offs in the county.
The Planning and Zoning and Building Department, according to Administrator Milton Ollerton has brought their building inspectors back to full-time regular work hours. He stated some inspectors are currently finishing up certifications to stay up-to-date.
In the county, according to Ollerton, building permits numbers are similar to where they were at this point last year, continuing the steady trend and rate of growth in the county.
Ollerton also reported to have begun packing up files from the annex building basement to help clear it out before the county moves forward with plans to complete it.
County Treasurer Kristine Lund reported her department has been working with the Sheriff’s Office on Warrants of Distraint, as well as preparation for upcoming tax hearings.
Lund also asked the board keep her informed on plans moving forward with the basement completion project as far as which funds will be used and a projected timeline. She stated she would like to ensure the funding is available when they need it.
Mitch Whitmill with Noxious Weeds stated his crews are working on recertification to stay licensed in the department. They are currently finishing up winter maintenance and reconstruction on their vehicle in preparation for spring.
Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management Coordinator stated the basement project will be going out for bid now, and she will ensure to coordinate with Lund on the projected timeline. She stated the next big part of the project is clearing out all of the storage from the basement.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated his office is business as usual. He reported the Board of Community Guardians is close to having their first meeting, as soon as two of the remaining counties select their representatives.
Colleen Poole reported the county was recently audited. Auditors requested all department heads keep good track of any grants received so those records can be submitted to auditors. She also notified the county employees of an upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock reported he had recently been asked to represent Jefferson County twice in Boise this past month. He was invited to a meeting concerning Sage Grouse, as Jefferson and Clark counties contain land known as focal points for grouse. These meetings were held in response to the bird’s possible endangerment.
Last Thursday, he said, he again represented the county in Boise regarding an abundance of wells throughout the state. He reported East Idaho counties present at those meetings were Bingham, Bonneville and Jefferson.
“The issues there, just so you are aware of what’s happening, Domestic water wells are exempt from monitoring... but when you put several hundred new wells in to an aquifer every year [that creates] more opportunity for contamination,” Hancock said.
The state is hoping to find ways to help recharge aquifers from domestic wells, he said. Several ideas have gone around including proposed legislation which would require fees for ever domestic well.
Hancock said at the Boise conference he mentioned an issue developers currently have, which is their inability to acquire permits on community wells as there is currently a moratorium on those. This may create trouble for developers trying to provide water to their lots.
The situation is ongoing, he reported, as the state continues to search for solutions to current issues and preemptive solutions for the future. Any possible legislation to come from this, he stated, would likely affect Jefferson County.
