Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners went on a road tour April 29, to identify roads in the county that need attention during the upcoming season.
According the 2019 Jefferson County Road and Bridge Maintenance Plan, the department may need to chip seal nine roads that received a BTS seal last year. They include, 75 N. from 4500 E. to 4600 E., 50 N. from 4600 E. to Ririe, 100 N. from 3400 E. to 3550 E., 4000 E. from 700 N. to 800 N., 800 N. from 3900 E. to 4000 E., 3900 E. from 700 N. to 825 N., 825 N. from 3850 E. to 3900 E. and 3850 E. from 825 N. to 850 N.
During the upcoming season, the department plans to chip seal and BTS seal numerous roads that are subject to change throughout the year.
The department is planning to lay a ½-inch clean chip seal on 3800 E. from County Line Road to 300 N., 3500 E. from County Line to 300 N., Jefferson County Lake Road from 400 N. to Jefferson County Lake, 4100 E. from 600 N. to 700 N., 2700 N. from 750 E. to 1100 E. and 100 N. from 3400 E. to 3550 E.
A 5/8-inch BTS seal on 500 N. from 3900 E. to 3950 E., 400 N. from 3500 E. to 3800 E., 100 N. from 3550 E. to 3850 E., 200 N. from 4000 E. to 4400 E., 3600 E. from 880 N. to the Madison County Line, Bassett Road from County Line Road to 627 N., 4600 E. from 150 N. to 250 N., 150 N. from 4600 E. to 4700 E., 150 N. from 4400 E. to 4500 E., 4400 E. from 300 N. to 350 N., 4300 E. from 300 N. to 350 N., 4200 E. from 300 N. to 500 N., 4100 E. from 400 N. to 460 N., 4100 E. from 600 N. to 700 N., 600 N. from 3950 E. to 4100 E., 4000 E. from 530 N. to 600 N. and 100 N. from 3300 E. to 3250 E.
A ¾-inch BTS seal on 600 N. from 2500 E. to 2700 E., 2700E. from 600 N. to 700 N., 2800 E. from 200 N. to 400 N., 3000 N. from State Highway 22 to 800 N., 2700 N. from 700 E. to 750 E. and Loop Road from 500 N. to 627 N.
Lastly, the department is planning to overlay 500 N. from 3600 E. to 3900 E., 3300 E. from County Line Road to 200 N., 3200 E. from State Highway 49 to 800 N., Old Butte Highway from 2100 N. to 2350 N., 3800 E. from 700 N. to 850 N., 3600 E. from 300 N. to 600 N. and 2300 N. from 2500 E. to 2600 E.