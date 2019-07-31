County prosecutor requests additional full-time attorney

Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer has requested to budget for another full-time deputy prosecuting attorney for fiscal year 2020. Two members of the public who had grievances with the prosecuting attorney’s office regarding Butikofer’s decision not to pursue charges against Challenger Pallet and Supply Inc. spoke up against the proposal.
With the addition of that attorney and pay grade raises for other employees, the budget for the prosecuting attorney’s office would be roughly $470,000, $60,000 more than last year, Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Butikofer told commissioners during a budget workshop that another attorney is needed as the county’s population grows. He said the position would be entry-level. Deputy prosecutor Michael Winchester said the case load of the county prosecutors is up.
“We’re a little bit overtaxed right now,” Winchester said. “I can say that we’ve had an uptick in really, really difficult cases.”
Winchester and Butikofer are the county’s full-time criminal prosecutors. Winchester said he counted the counties two part-time attorneys as one full-time civil attorney. Compared to other counties, Winchester said this is a low number of employees for the prosecutor’s office.
“The counties that are close to our size pretty much all have three attorneys doing criminal,” he said. “We’re asking for Paul (Butikofer), myself and one more.”
Winchester said the prosecutor’s office takes care of almost all of the felony cases in the county with the exception of one or two fraud cases a year that the Idaho Attorney General’s Office handles. Otherwise, he said the duties of the office include misdemeanors and civil infractions that occur in unincorporated areas as well as all juvenile cases.
“That’s important because Jefferson County, as everybody knows, we have a real high percentage of our population that lives outside of city limits compared to places like Bonneville, Madison and some of the other surrounding counties,” Winchester said. “Most of our folks do live unincorporated.”
Winchester said the county also receives more sex crime and domestic violence cases percentage-wise as compared to “easily disposed of cases.” He said that does not mean the rate of offenders is higher in the county, but that that is what comes to the prosecutor’s office more often. He said the sheriff’s office is also asking for a K-9 and Idaho State Police plans on having a trooper regularly working between County Line and the Montana Border and between Highway 33.
“If we’ve got an extra trooper and we’ve got a K-9, we do expect to see more of those cases coming through,” he said.
Winchester said without another attorney, if the county receives a particularly complex case, such as a murder, they would “be buried” in work.
“I obviously have a strong self-interest, it’s going to lower my workload, but I also think it’s also going to increase the quality of work that I can give for any given case,” he said.
After Winchester’s presentation, Bill Smith and Ward Whitmore each went up to speak against the addition of another deputy prosecutor. Both Smith and Whitmore said they did not want money that could be spent elsewhere to be spent on the prosecutor’s office, which they both said they were dissatisfied with. Both also said they would rather the money be given to the planning and zoning department instead. Planning and zoning is headed by Kevin Hathaway.
“My issue is, my experience is, I haven’t been involved in criminal, only the civil, and it’s been unsatisfactory,” Whitmore said. “And I just do not want to do anything that takes resources out of the direction of Mr. Hathaway, with regard to zoning and planning.”
In 2018, Whitmore had pushed for the county prosecutor’s office to pursue legal action against Challenger Pallet. Paul Butikofer ultimately decided not to. Smith also brought up the Challenger Pallet issue when arguing against the addition of a deputy prosecutor.
“Why do we need more attorneys when we won’t prosecute these things anyway?” Smith asked.
Smith said another issue he had was related to county attorney Weston Davis being paid for a case by invoice, when Davis was already employed and paid by the county.
“Seems like we’re paying for this twice, both as an invoice, an hourly billing, and as a salary that we pay to Weston Davis,” Smith said. “I’m afraid I have to say as a taxpayer, I don’t like paying for the same thing twice.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the commissioners had questioned that as well, but that Davis had been paid because he had gone “above” what his job duties asked for. Smith asked what that meant, and Butikofer explained.
“Weston Davis is a part-time county employee, not a full-time,” Butikofer said. “And so in his job description, we outline what’s expected of him at an hourly rate. We also outline that if he’s required to defend the county and do more work than what basically his job description outlines, then there’s a procedure for that.”
Butikofer said ultimately, $3,200, a discounted rate, was taken from the county planning and zoning department’s legal budget to pay Davis, since the case had involved planning and zoning.
“Kevin (Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator), with informed consent, authorized you to use this law firm outside of the prosecutor’s office?” Smith asked.
Butikofer said it was not Hathaway’s decision to make, but rather the board of commissioners.
“It makes sense that they would take that money out of planning and zoning’s budget, because it was budgeted from planning and zoning’s legal,” Butikofer said.
Smith also asked whether the case load had increased, or if the request for an attorney was only based on population. Winchester said it had increased, but he was waiting on the exact numbers for 2017, 2018 and a month-by-month break-down for 2019. Hancock and Clark said those numbers would be needed to make a decision.
After Smith and Whitmore’s comments, the commissioners continued with the prosecutor’s office budget workshop. Hancock said this was just a workshop, and the commissioners would consider the prosecutor’s request.
“We don’t know where we’re going for sure on that,” he said.
Outside of the meeting, Commissioner Shayne Young said discussions will continue, but he said he would lean toward not hiring another deputy prosecuting attorney, and instead deputizing planning and zoning attorney Paul Ziel so he can take cases to court.
“We would like to deputize him, but there are some details we need to work out,” Young said.
Hathaway said during his portion of the budget meeting that he would not tell the commissioners the prosecutor does not need another deputy, according to the draft minutes. According to the draft minutes, Ziel said he would be interested in being deputized if an agreement could be worked out, since he has work outside the county.