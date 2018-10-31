County purchases right-of-way at 4100 E.

After more than eight months of negotiating with Miles Anderson, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath have come to an agreement with Anderson to purchase a quarter-acre of land off 4100 E. for right-of-way needed for a state ran realignment project.
The cost of the plot of land was $15,812, not including the closing cost fees that have yet to be determined. The fees will be covered by the county.
The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to implement turn lanes at the intersection of 4000 N and State Highway 48, and at the intersection of 4100 E and Highway 48. Currently, the lines of 4100 E are offset. Walrath therefore wants to move the centerline of the northern portion of 4100 E to the west, to line up with the south part.
“There is about a quarter-acre needed to make that happen,” Walrath said at the Feb. 12 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting.
A consistent issue with the negotiations for Anderson has been access to Highway 48 and assuring he would still have it. Because discussions of the agreement were discussed in an executive session Oct. 22, the details of the agreement are unknown.
Walrath said at the Feb. 12 meeting that the estimated cost of the quarter-acre is around $15,000, not including the cost of relocating the ditches and pump.
“He’s going to benefit from us doing this,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said Feb. 12. “It’ll make his property more valuable; it gives him a better intersection and a better turn lane.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement Oct. 22.