County receives 2020 audit report

The Jefferson County Commissioners received the 2020 Audit Report from Searle Hart and Associates at their regular meeting March 1.
Total Assets for Governmental Activities totaled $34,958,469 with deferred outflows at $1,465,850.
According to the audit report, the county reports major governmental funds from the General Fund, Road and Bridge, District Court, Justice and Solid Waste.
In terms of county functions and programs, governmental activities such as public safety, public works, health, welfare and sanitation, education and others had $18,773,273 in expenses, $6,891,911 in charges for services, $3,529,897 in operating grants and contributions, and $7,139 in capital grants and contributions.
The Road and Bridge Department had $926,019 in total assets and deferred outflows and $5,969,733 in total revenues. Road and Bridge total expenditures was reported at $4,616,374.
District Court was reported at $47,550 (total assets and deferred outflows) and $1,191,465 (total revenues) with $1,469,640 in total expenditures.
Justice has $2,923,186 in total assets and deferred outflows and $4,944,807 in total revenues. Justice total expenditures totaled $5,470,661.
Solid Waste has total assets and deferred outflows at $5,361,919, $2,747,405 in total revenues and $1,743,577 in total expenditures.
The auditor’s report states that the fair values of the county’s investments at year end totaled $12,958,351 and the amount not covered by SIPC (the Securities Investor Protection Corporation) or FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) was $10,958,351.
Also covered in the report is the county pension plan which provides retirement, disability, death and survivor benefits of eligible members. Contribution rates or employees are by (by statute) at 60% of the employer rate for general employees at 72% for police officers and firefighters.
The county’s contributions were $841,351 for the year that ended June 30, 2020.
For closures and postclosure costs, the county must pay for maintenance and monitoring of landfill sites for 30 years after closure.
The Mud Lake landfill stopped accepting waste and had a final cover placed in 1996, with surface monitoring and testing done since 1997. Monitoring tests are done every six months and the surface has been accepted as a closed site. The monitoring costs are expected to be $4,000 per year with expected termination in six years.
According to the audit report, the total remaining monitoring costs is estimated to be $24,000.
The Circular Butte landfill was certified in 1996 and is currently accepting waste from several counties with an estimated life expectancy of 65+ years.
Overall, it is reported that none of the major funds exceeded their expenditure budgets for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. As of Sept. 30, 2020, there were no negative cash balances in any funds, as well as no fund deficits and no interfund receivables or payables as of the same date.
Road and Bridge, who has more expenses than most other departments and offices, had $7,505,051 budgeted and actually used $3,123,692 for the year that ended Sept. 30, 2020.
District Court also has more expenses than most county offices and department and budgeted $1,012,613 and had an actual expenditures of $979,551.
The Clerk/Auditor, Assessor, Treasurer/Tax Collector, Commissioners, Coroner, Prosecuting Attorney, Public Defender, Building & Grounds, Civil Defense, County Agent, Data Processing, Elections, GIS Mapping, General, Planning and Zoning, and Veterans Service Officer budgets all operated under budget for the fiscal year.
“We review the budget every so often to see where money is being spent and make sure the total overall budget is in line,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock. “We work the offices to look at the budget forecast and their needs. But we’ve been big proponents of saying just because you have money budgeted, that doesn’t mean you have to spend it just to spend it.”
Hancock said they as commissioners have prided themselves on spending efficiently and effectively.
The full audit report is available online at www.co.jefferson.id.us/use_images/Clerk/2020audit.pdf.