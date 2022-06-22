Brandy Ward with Road and Bridge, along with Travis Pyle of Great West Engineering present the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with a series of updates on the county transfer station at their June 13 meeting.
Pyle relayed a brief history of the project to the commissioners at the meeting. He mentioned a meeting they had back in February, where the commissioners visited two transfer stations in Fremont County and one in Bonneville County.
From those visits, Ward and Dave Walrath, former Public Works Director, and the commissioners discussed which ideas, styles and practices they liked and what they would like for a transfer station in Jefferson County. According to Pyle, following that meeting, those involved made decisions regarding a preliminary draft plan and gave approval to move forward with those plans.
At the June 13 meeting, Pyle and Ward came forward with a draft of the master plan for the commissioners to review. The plan includes all of the facilities that will be completed during the first phase of the two or three-phased project, along with options for the direction the county prefers to take moving forward.
“We’re awaiting feedback and input on what you guys want to do with the general layout of the buildings and those estimated costs that we have.” said Pyle.
Pyle also reminded the commissioners of the rising costs in materials and services, stating he hopes the plan was conservative enough to make some feasible decisions.
“The next step is to have this finalized,” Pyle said, “and have a public meeting and in that we’ll provide some renderings of the buildings that we’ll get through an architectural sub-consultant and we will give you back a scope of services for the next phase.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock brought forward a concern regarding the traffic flow at the transfer station. Ward confirmed with Pyle that the layout the commissioners preferred was a layout where traffic was separate.
According to Ward, that layout directs public traffic on the opposite side of the pit from commercial and transfer station trucks. This would ensure private individuals would not encounter any of the large trucks while disposing of their waste objects and simultaneously ensure their safety.
“They have two separate entrances and dump on separate sides of the transfer building,” Ward said. “People won’t be dumping directly into the pit and that eliminates the chance of someone falling in the pit.”
Pyle also informed the commissioners of how the automated scales planned for the station would work. He stated these scales have radio frequency identification (RFID) card readers which allow standard garbage truck and roll-off container truck drivers to access the pit and to communicate with the scale house throughout the process. These are a huge part in keeping the traffic separate, Pyle said.
The public, on the other hand, will have access to an inbound and outbound scale, which is separate from the automatic scale, which will allow them to weigh the material coming in to the station. Ward stated that with these two general public scales, the station will have a total of three scales.
Most of the discussion involving the scale house and the traffic flow of the facility were items related to phase one of the project, according to Pyle. The next phase of the project may include items such as supplemental buildings dedicated to other types of waste like recyclable items and household hazardous waste.
According to Pyle, phase one is focused on getting the county up and running with a 10,000 square foot waste transfer building.
Pyle also stated they will have to work with Road and Bridge to see what needs to be done as far as County Line Road is concerned, whether they will need to install turning lanes to the station, or how they will need to direct traffic.
“I’m always super sensitive to budgets and what you guys want to spend or can spend,” Pyle said. “So maybe that’s something to think about as you guys go through that on what makes the most sense.”
Pyle stated he is willing to work with the county on funding, as well, and said there are funding options through the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as other avenues for building and improving solid waste facilities.
The commissioners requested additional time to further review the plan as presented to them, as well as the budget. Ward suggested meeting again next week to continue the discuss and begin making forward-moving decisions on the project.