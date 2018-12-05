The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department is set to replace the second Owsley Canal Bridge in Mud Lake in the coming weeks that has a broken footing. The bridge is located at 1050 E. and approximately 1200 N.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath told the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Nov. 26 that the department plans to demolish the bridge and install three six-foot culverts.
“There’s not a lot of traffic on that road,” he said. “We’ve actually built a bypass so traffic flow can go around.”
Walrath said the bridge crosses a drainage channel that is often dry and that they have been working with the Mud Lake Water Users.
He told The Jefferson Star Nov. 29 that the department has until May to complete the bridge and that it will cost roughly $10,000. He said that price may increase because they need to replace the headwall of the bridge on the upstream side.
As of Nov. 29 the department has hauled in the three culverts and is set to beginning the demo process.
In other discussion, Shaney Swanson with First American Title Company presented the commissioners with the closing documents for the right-of-way on 4100 E.
Swanson indicated that she has been communicating with property owner Miles Anderson, who is currently living in Hawaii, who may have misinterpreted parts of the accord.
As part of the agreement, the county agreed to pay the closing costs of the transaction. Swanson said Anderson considered notary fees to be included in closing costs and that the county is responsible.
“However he has not provided me with an amount or an invoice,” Swanson said.
She explained that she tried to send the documents to a courtesy signer in Hawaii, but the notary costs were estimated to be $185.
Despite that, the commissioners said they do not consider notary fees to be included with closing costs.
“Let’s just forget that and move on,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Because the purchase of the right-of-way is in an area of impact, funds will be allocated from impact fees to cover the purchase.
The reason the county purchased the property was to contribute to the state project of realigning the center line of Highway 48 to implement turn lanes that would lead to South Fork Elementary School. Walrath said the north side on 4100 E. is shifted to the east of the south side of 4100 E. In order to do so, the county needed to purchase the right-of-way.
“We bought the ground but the state is going to do the project,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said.