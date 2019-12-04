County road and bridge accomplishes more thanks to cost savings

The Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department worked on significantly more roads this summer than usual, thanks to multiple cost-saving opportunities, Dave Walrath said.
Walrath, department head, said workers Otta sealed 36 miles of road, clean chip sealed 14 miles of road and paved 13 miles of road, 11 of which were asphalt overlay and two of which were rotomill tailing overlay. That means the county worked on 63 miles of the 477 miles within the county, Walrath said.
“That’s way more than usual … It’s probably about 50% more than we would normally do,” he said.
During a county staff meeting, Commissioner Scott Hancock commended Walrath and his crew on their work. Walrath said part of the reason workers could accomplish as much as they did was good weather.
“We were blessed with good weather in early November, and we were able to finish that off,” he said.
Outside of the meeting, Walrath said another reason was the department had multiple opportunities to save money on material. He said the price for chip seal oil was low this year, and he said the county also received clean chips from the Idaho Transportation Department for “next to nothing.” He said another cost savings came when the department got hot mix from and worked Western Construction, a hot plant in Spencer.
“That was also a big savings for us,” he said.
Walrath said the department has concluded road work for the season and as of Nov. 25, were preparing for winter operations.