The former University of Idaho 4-H extension office property owned by Jefferson County has been sold.
The Fremont Avenue property went for the appraised price of $148,700 in a public auction. Jefferson County commissioners initially discussed selling the property in August. Commissioner Scott Hancock said the county had no use for the property after the completion of the new Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, where the extension office is now located at.
Hancock said the initial plan had been to use the money from the sale of the property for the new annex. However, with the annex completed and paid for, he said the money will likely go into the capital funds portion of the budget. He said it could then be used for needed repairs on the old courthouse building.
“After 10, or 11 years, things need to be upgraded and maintained,” Hancock said.
He said for example, the county recently spent $23,000 to upgrade the heating and cooling system. What the county does not put toward repairs could be placed in reserves to go toward paying off the county’s debt, Hancock said.
“What we’ll be doing now is building our reserves so we can pay off the courthouse,” Hancock said.
He said if other funds cover the repairs, the money from the extension office sale could go entirely toward paying off the courthouse. As of Dec. 10, the county still owed $4.3 million on the courthouse. The county cannot make more than the minimum payment until 2022, according to Colleen Poole, county clerk. According to Poole, commissioners had not officially determined where the money from the sale of the 4-H office would go and had not yet been discussed in open meeting.